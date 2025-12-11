Exporting food crops: Government eyes ports and packing expansion

A range of vegetables and fruits on display in Lopinot. -

Despite rich resources and rising innovations, TT's agriculture sector continues to contract.

A 2.9 per cent dip was recorded in 2025's first quarter following the 2.7 per cent drop in 2024's final quarter, according to the Finance Ministry's annual economic review.

And as non-energy exports followed, with a 4.8 per cent decline for the same period, concerns remain about the viability of an industry that continues to contribute single-digit percentages to national GDP.

But the government’s plan to generate US$1 billion in agri-export revenue could bring hope to farmers, agro-processors and packagers.

Days after distributing Brazilian dwarf coconut seedlings, set to revitalise the coconut industry, Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram has announced plans to reopen process facilities across TT.

This includes the Brechin Castle Packing House and the over 3,000sq ft Brickfield Packing House.

Speaking at the India High Commission’s Exploring Opportunities with India seminar, Ratiram noted India’s shift from major food importer to global exporter as a prime example of what the government hopes to achieve.

“TT is working to achieve this very shift. From raw production to processes and certification so that we can export goods and create jobs, strengthening rural communities and earning foreign exchange.”

Brickfield packaging in Tabaquite and Brechin Castle, located on the Couva sugar factory compound, saw construction completed around 2015 and were set to be placed under private-sector control under the previous administration.

“Our national strategy includes strengthening food security to improve production system technology transfer and climate-smart agriculture, modernising farming through greenhouse technology, digital tools and better water management and expanding output processing to build new revenue streams and create export opportunities…encouraging investment and trade partnership, including ventures with India.”

Praising the High Commission's Know India Programme, which allows youth to visit India and experience its culture, Ratiram suggested a similar mechanism be put in place to give youths access to farming technologies, training and internship opportunities in the country.

High Commissioner of India to TT Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit said he sees excellent prospects for TT’s production, processing and export to thrive, through collaboration with organisations such as India’s Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), which has partnerships with many local businesses.

“I see that there is a sizeable import of food commodities including fruits and vegetables, but living here I can tell you that TT has some of the most fertile soil and favourable weather for agriculture…the potential is immense, I see that you have some world-class products.”

He said India could be a major market for local fruits, vegetables and even fresh tumeric, which becomes rare during winter.

“I’ve tasted Julie mango and India is a mango country but we don’t have that kind of mango. Your pineapples and papaya are one of the best, you even have dragon fruit. The industry just needs more modification of technologies.”

He said with the help of India’s agricultural research centres, TT could realise its food-independence goals.

“Through matchmaking we can play a role in providing technologies and scientific knowledge. What we need here is improvements in basic equipment…TT’s ability to produce, I think, has not been fully explored...fruits, vegetables and rice need to be produced here and then create an export market. Countries like India would be a great market.”

The seminar saw dozens of agriculture stakeholders, including representatives from UWI’s Cocoa Research Centre, the TT Beekeepers’ Association and the Agricultural Development Bank. The event was hosted in collaboration with the National Agricultural and Marketing and Development Corporation and APEDA at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation on December 9.

At the seminar, stakeholders raised concerns about systems in place to support the sector, including the lack of a certification process for organic goods.

The US Economic Research Service reported a 15-109 per cent markup for certain products labelled as organic. However, one farmer pointed out that although many practice organic farming, there is no local certification board, leaving TT unable to access all potential profits on the export market.

Ratiram acknowledged the issue and said he looks forward to discussing solutions with APEDA, noting the untapped potential of organic mango exports.

Supporting this, the government has also revealed plans to modernise approximately 142 acres of port land. Works and Infrastructure Minister Jerlean John announced this at the opening of the cruise ship season on December 2.

In a response to Business Day, the ministry said the plan includes modernisation of the Port of Spain, Galeota Mega Energy and Point Lisas Industrial Port.

“At the core of this strategy is Port City, the proposal for a major offshore cargo port being developed on reclaimed land west of Port of Spain.

“This new deepwater platform will accommodate next-generation Panamax and post-Panamax vessels and introduce modern logistics systems, dry-dock facilities, expanded container-handling capacity, worker housing and climate-resilient infrastructure.”

The ministry also plans to transform the waterfront into a district for residential, civic, cultural and tourism.

“A complementary retail and cultural district will further support small businesses, stimulate entrepreneurship, and expand the tourism value chain.”

Upgrades for regional export are also expected “through expanded berth capacity, deeper channels, modernised cargo-handling systems, and more efficient intermodal connections to better serve regional trade.”

The ministry also announced plans for the Point Lisas Industrial Port.

“That includes deeper and longer berths, upgraded quaywalls, advanced cargo-handling technology, improved navigation channels, and climate-resilient infrastructure to support future industrial and maritime growth.”

It said upgrades to the Mega Energy Port will also expand deepwater capacity, berth infrastructure and industrial lands for offshore energy, fabrication, LNG, hydrogen, and heavy logistics.

“This transformation will be delivered through a phased programme and is expected to position Galeota as the Caribbean’s largest multi-user energy port.”

Speaking to media outside Parliament on December 5, John said the government is in a procurement process regarding these plans after meeting with major port operators in Abu Dhabi on November 25.

Land and Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein, who was part of the delegation, said details of the talks will be revealed when the Cabinet has noted it.

The visit was part of the government's revitalisation blueprint which aims to create 50,000 jobs through infrastructure upgrades and the stimulation of various sectors.