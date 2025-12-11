Ex-Jamaican MP urges Caribbean women to prepare of the age of AI

Lisa Hanna, former Jamaican MP, seated, centre, among attendees at the Inaugural Caribbean Women in Tourism retreat in Turks & Caicos Islands on November 13-16. Photo courtesy the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA). -

Lisa Hanna, former Jamaican MP, has urged women in the Caribbean to prepare for the age of AI and to embrace reinvention.

Hanna was the keynote speaker for the inaugural Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands from November 13-16.

She addressed the gathering of women from across the Caribbean on November 15 during the Brunch and Conversation which featured panels exploring work/life balance, navigating male-dominated spaces, leadership presence, supporting other women, and managing the pressures that come with public and private roles.

Hanna spoke of the need for them to stay alert to geopolitical shifts and reminded attendees that women’s ability to blend passion with pragmatism makes their contributions essential at decision-making tables across the region.

Hanna, who joined retreat delegates on school outreach visits, including a stop at the Special Needs Association Providenciales (SNAP) Centre, was presented with a cheque to support relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

The Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat is the vision of Stacy Cox, CEO of the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA). What began during the pandemic as a virtual platform to honour the women driving the industry has now evolved into an in-person experience designed to build community, deepen professional connections, and create space for honest storytelling and sisterhood.

Women from Dominica, Belize, Grenada, Barbados, Saint Lucia, the US Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, Jamaica and Toronto attended the retreat, underscoring the regional significance of the gathering.

“My heart is full. This Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat was meant to provide a space for women to take off their masks, discuss issues that are very real in our lives, be vulnerable while drawing strength from our shared experiences and, most importantly, build a sisterhood. I believe we achieved all of that and more, and I am deeply grateful to every woman who saw the value in this mission and attended,” said Cox.

The weekend’s activities were curated to reflect that mission. The retreat opened with a welcome reception at Beaches Turks and Caicos attended by Deputy Governor Anya Williams, Minister of Tourism Zhavargo Jolly, permanent secretary Wesley Clerveaux and interim CEO consultant of Experience Turks and Caicos, Paul Pennicook.

The Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat returns to the Turks and Caicos Islands in November 2026.