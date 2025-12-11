Debe Faith Centre spreads Christmas cheer to 600 children

Members of the Debe Faith Centre give out toys at the Christmas toy drive on December 7. - Photo courtesy Debe Faith Centre

Despite continuous rain, the Debe Faith Centre (DFC) brought joy to 600 children across several communities on December 7, distributing toys and treat bags in its first-ever Christmas toy drive.

The outreach touched families in areas such Debe Trace, Chester Street, Wellington Gardens, Ramsamooj Street and Gandhi Village, “sharing the love of Jesus” and “the joy of seeing the smiles on the children’s faces.”

Pastors, church members and a lively music truck accompanied the distribution, ensuring that every corner was reached and every child received a gift.

Rev Rohan Kanhai, who leads the DFC alongside his wife Tura Kanhai, described the initiative as a heartfelt mission. He added that the drive was a fulfilment of a long-held dream to take the church’s ministry to the community.”

“We covered a nice area. The people were really responsive. It rained, and that did not stop us. We really wanted to bless the children in the community. As the pastor, the Lord laid that upon my heart for us to do,” he said.

Kanhai said the drive was not only for local families but also extended to migrant children.

“There were a lot of Venezuelans, so they got toys too,” he noted, adding that the church regularly welcomes migrants to its services and activities.

He said many families in the community are struggling, and the church is committed to ensuring that no child is left out of the seasonal joy.

Beyond Christmas, the church hosts weekly Bible studies and prayer sessions on Tuesdays at 6 pm, Sunday School from 4.30-5.30 pm and Sunday services at 9 am.

The church hosts a clothes distribution drive.

The church also organises monthly movie nights, complete with popcorn and hot dogs and transportation for families, including Venezuelan migrants, to attend.

Underscoring the spiritual foundation of the initiative, Kanhai said, “Jesus is the reason for the season. We thank God for the joy that He brings to us. The work of God tells us it’s a free gift, and to receive it, we have to accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Saviour.”

Scores of social media users have commended the church for the latest initiative.

A Facebook user posted, “Sharing in the joy at Christmas is about love, giving, family, and the magic of the season. Great job and well done.”

Another said, “That’s awesome. Blessings to you all.”

The Debe Faith Centre, a branch of the Faith Centre in San Fernando led by Apostle Carlyle Chankersingh, has been serving the Debe community for 15 years.