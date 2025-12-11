Deal with garbage collector seeking doubles

THE EDITOR: "De man on de garbage truck give him something/Fuh de Christmas..." (Give Him Something, Scrunter).

Scrunter's 2025 parang ode to our garbage collectors reveals a deep appreciation for the work they do.

In August 2017, I wrote about the excellent service provided by two members of a sanitation company to the residents of Mt Hope and environs.

However, the old guard has retired and been replaced by new people.

On the Sunday before Divali, I had just returned home when the truck passed to collect garbage, due to Divali being celebrated on the Monday.

One of the collectors approached me and asked for "$20 to buy a doubles." He said this while holding a half-full bottle of beer.

When I blanked him, he went to one of my female neighbours and asked her for the doubles money. Thankfully she also blanked him.

It is incredibly disconcerting to be approached in this manner by people who are being paid to do a job, more so for my female neighbour.

This was not the first time. Some months ago, around 5.15 one morning, I was approached by the same person for money "to buy some tea."

We never had any such problems with other collectors over the years and it was always a privilege to deal with the previous crews.

The San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation needs to have a serious talk with its contractor and deal with this issue.

Merry Christmas to all the garbage collectors in TT. Thank you for the work you do.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope