Celebrating HR's visionary leaders

HRMATT Hall of Fame Inductees, from left, Dr Kwame Charles, Ethan Draper Seuradge, Jamila Draper, Chela Draper Armstrong, Dr Rudrawatee Nan Gosine-Ramgoolam, Sandra Marchack, Dr Roland Baptiste at the awards ceremony, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on November 29. -

Cavelle Joseph-St Omer

The Human Resource Management Association of TT (HRMATT) recently hosted its prestigious Legacy Awards and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a landmark event celebrating the transformative impact of HR professionals across the Caribbean region. Under the inspiring theme – Legacy in Motion – the gala on November 29 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, spotlighted the visionaries, leaders, and organisations shaping the future of work.

Described as the "Oscars for HR professionals," the event brought together top-tier government officials, business leaders, regional partners and HR practitioners for an evening of recognition, inspiration, and networking.

The 2025 awards ceremony celebrated the transformative impact of HR management in driving national development through people. In an era of rapid workplace evolution, marked by technology and shifting expectations, the strategic role of HR has never been more critical.

In my welcome remarks as HRMATT president, I emphasised the association's mission to empower professionals and drive excellence, reminding attendees that "human resources must be at the heart of any economic revitalisation." I emphasised that “legacy in motion” is a call to action — anchored in transformational leadership, advocacy, and innovation.

Senator Leroy Baptiste, the Minister of Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development, delivered the feature address, linking economic diversification to workforce readiness. He urged HR leaders to champion digital literacy, reskilling, data-driven talent strategies, and equity-focused practices, reinforcing HR’s role as architects of inclusion and well-being.

Honouring the founders: The heart of the Legacy Awards

The HRMATT Legacy Awards were conceived as a tribute to the visionaries who laid the foundation for HRMATT. These founders championed the professionalisation of HR in the region, advocating for ethical standards, strategic leadership, and continuous development. By creating the Legacy Awards, HRMATT ensures that their pioneering efforts are not only remembered but serve as a guiding light for future generations of HR professionals.

This annual celebration reinforces the association’s commitment to preserving its heritage while inspiring innovation and excellence in the evolving world of work. It is a reminder that the progress we celebrate today stands on the shoulders of those who dared to dream decades ago.

The HR Hall of Fame: A strategic milestone

In 2024, HRMATT introduced the HR Hall of Fame as a cornerstone of its legacy-building initiatives. This prestigious recognition was designed to honour individuals whose contributions have fundamentally shaped the HR profession in TT. The strategic purpose of the Hall of Fame is threefold:

1. Preserve history – Document and celebrate the achievements of pioneers who advanced HR as a respected discipline.

2. Inspire excellence – Provide role models for current and future HR professionals, reinforcing the values of leadership, ethics, and innovation.

3. Strengthen professional identity – Elevate the status of HR by showcasing its impact on organizational success and national development.

By embedding these principles, the Hall of Fame ensures that HR’s story is not lost but continues to influence the profession’s trajectory for generations to come.

The ceremony honoured five Hall of Fame inductees for their pioneering contributions to HR in TT:

• Gordon Draper (posthumously) – founding father of HRMATT

• Dr Rudrawatee Nan Gosine-Ramgoolam – public service HR reform

• Dr Kwame Charles – organisational development and engagement

• Sandra Marchack – advocacy for employee well-being

• Dr Roland Baptiste – learning and culture transformation

Recognising regional excellence

In 2023, HRMATT introduced two new regional awards to acknowledge outstanding contributions by HR professionals and organisations across the Caribbean. These awards underscore the importance of collaboration beyond borders and celebrate those who exemplify visionary leadership, innovation, and inclusive practices in shaping the future of work regionally. By honouring regional excellence, HRMATT strengthens its commitment to fostering partnerships that advance HR standards and impact throughout the Caribbean.

Regional collaboration was highlighted by Human Resource Management Association of Barbados (HRMAB) president Tisha Peters, who urged leaders to embrace vision, mentorship, and cross-border partnerships.

Spotlight on 2025 award recipients

The awards celebrated a holistic range of HR functions and impacts, underscoring the profession's diverse influence. The 2025 Legacy Awards recognised winners in nine main categories:

• Gordon Draper Award for Public Service Transformation: Presented to Davi Ramkallawan, Librarian III at Nalis for her commitment to innovation in the public sector.

• Maxine Barnett Award for HR Excellence: awarded to Dr Sterling Frost (ORTT), professor of practice at UWI, for his visionary leadership.

• Glenn Wilson Award for Industrial Relations Excellence: Received by Gerard Pinard, CEO of Zapotek Solutions Inc, for fostering constructive dialogue.

• Lisa James Award for Learning and Development: Celebrated Guardian Shared Services (the Guardian Group Human Capital Development) for innovative L&D initiatives.

• Coreen Jones Award for Best Place to Work: Acknowledged the winner, Regency Recruitment and Resources Ltd as an outstanding organisation for championing employee development and a thriving culture.

• L Anthony Watkins Award for Advocacy: Honoured the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain – a changemaker driving meaningful policy change.

• HRMATT Award for Outstanding Volunteerism: Fallon Estrado

• HRMATT Regional HR Champion Award (Individual): Tiersa Smith-Hall

• HRMATT Regional HR Champion Award (Organisation): Republic Bank Ltd.

These recipients, from both the public and private sectors, exemplify the values of service, innovation, and impact that strengthen the nation's workplaces and inspire future generations.

Strategic need for HR awards

HRMATT Legacy Awards are more than ceremonial — they are strategic instruments for advancing the profession. By recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership, these awards:

• Elevate standards – Encourage organisations and professionals to adopt best practices and ethical frameworks.

• Drive transformation – Spotlight initiatives that align HR with national development, digital readiness, and workforce resilience.

• Foster engagement – Inspire HR practitioners to continuously learn, innovate, and lead with purpose.

• Build community – Strengthen networks across sectors and regions, creating a shared vision for the future of work.

In a rapidly changing world, HR Awards serve as a catalyst for progress, ensuring that the profession remains relevant, respected, and ready to shape inclusive, future-driven workplaces.

As Minister Baptiste noted, “Legacy is a challenge, a call, a responsibility.” The 2025 Legacy Awards affirmed that HR is not just a profession — it is a legacy in motion.

As the evening concluded, it was clear the event had successfully ignited a spirit of purpose and resilience in all attendees. HRMATT, the leading voice of the HR profession in TT, looks forward to building on this momentum, continuing its mission to empower professionals and promote national development through people.

Cavelle Joseph-St Omer is the president of the Human Resource Management Association of TT.