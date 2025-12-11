Caribbean experts explore how AI can transform tourism

NIHERST acting president Julie David. - Niherst

The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST), in collaboration with the TT Multistakeholder Advisory Group (TTMAG), hosted a webinar titled, Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for the Future of Tourism, which explored innovative applications of AI to enhance the Caribbean’s tourism sector and prepare stakeholders for the digital future.

The webinar featured the keynote presentation, prepared by Michael Ragoobar, NIHERST project assistant, and a panel discussion with industry experts, AI practitioners, and academic researchers, including Dr Auliana Poon, tourism strategy expert; Leslie Lee Fook, director of AI, Analytics & Automation at Incus Services; Ajmal Nazir, TTMAG director and NIHERST research officers Ethan Blache and Mandela Sealy.

Participants gained valuable insights into:

* Strategic opportunities for AI to transform tourism experiences

* Practical applications of AI for tourism businesses and SMEs

* Emerging trends and research-driven insights on AI adoption in the Caribbean

* Challenges, solutions, and policy considerations for integrating AI in the tourism sector.

Julie David, NIHERST's acting president highlighted the importance of webinars of this nature. This particular webinar, she explained, was designed to: introduce the concept of AI and its relevance to the tourism sector; discuss innovative AI applications in hospitality, travel planning, customer service, and destination management, as well as highlight the opportunities and challenges of implementing AI in tourism.

She reiterated that this initiative is meant to inspire new ideas, foster meaningful partnerships, and drive innovations that empower our tourism sector in our beautiful twin islands to thrive in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

TTMAG director Dev Gosine, said: “As we stand at the crossroads of technological innovation and tourism recovery, AI presents unprecedented opportunities for the sector.

"From enhancing visitor experiences through personalized recommendations and smart services to improving operational efficiency in areas such as hotel construction and transportation, AI is reshaping how we operate. It also enables data-driven insights for better destination management, supports sustainable tourism through predictive analytics, and offers a competitive advantage in the global tourism marketplace.”

For his part, Dr Poon emphasised that, “AI and tourism – technology and tourism, this is the direction in which the world is moving.

"Our traditional competitive advantages of sun, sand, and sea could be severely affected if we do not embrace these emerging technologies. We must become more innovation-oriented, more inclusive, and committed to building sustainable development for the future.”

Attendees engaged directly with panelists and explored practical ways AI can be applied to improve visitor experiences and business operations. A recording, summary, and key insights from the webinar were shared with all participants.