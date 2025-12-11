Brentwood's Christmas tree truly beautiful

THE EDITOR: Brentwood's Christmas tree is beautiful. We have heard the phrase over and over – beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. I give Brentwood an A+ for effort.

If the decorations at West Mall, Gulf City, East Gates, Central Bank, Price Plaza, and even the Christmas traffic lights at Grand Bazaar didn't exist, we wouldn't be abusing that tree as as we are now.

Besides, believe it or not, some people actually dislike and criticise the decorations at West Mall, Gulf City Mall et al. Beauty is subjective; people will always find something to complain about, and it has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the critic.

It's Brentwood's first time putting up a Christmas tree. Even if it were any different, people would still criticise it saying it looks ugly, at least their perception of ugly.

I believe imperfections are what make something truly beautiful. I am glad they put the tree back up, because the effort and the vision were there, and that energy is priceless.

Brentwood should not care, their Christmas tree is beautiful and once you love it, that's all that truly matters.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas