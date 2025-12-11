Anderson Phillip puts confidence in batsmen, backs WI to trump Black Caps

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - (FILE)

West Indies and Trinidadian pacer Anderson Phillip believes a second-innings score of 300-plus will put the regional team in a good position to win the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The series is tied at 0-0 after the Windies scored 457 for six in the second innings of the first Test to grind out a draw.

After two days at the Basin Reserve, a result is currently on the cards as the Windies were bowled out for 205 in their first innings after being inserted by the Black Caps, who replied with a score of 278 in their first turn at the crease. Taking a 73-run lead into the second innings, New Zealand landed two blows before the close of play on December 11 as night-watchman Phillip and opener John Campbell were dismissed to leave the Windies on 32 for two at stumps. New Zealand took a 41-run lead into day three, with Brandon King and Kavem Hodge resuming West Indies' innings after press time on December 11.

Although the 29-year-old Phillip felt as though the West Indian bowlers could have executed better on day two, he reckons the regional team still have a good chance to take a series lead.

"I think we're in a pretty good position. We would have liked (their) lead to be less, but we'll take that any day, any time. Keeping New Zealand under 300, we'll take that still," said Phillip, who led the Windies attack with three for 70 and took the big scalp of Kane Williamson – a delivery he rates as one of the best of his career.

"We back our batsmen to get whatever and put up a good total to defend at the end...once we get a total of 300, we are capable of defending it when it comes to the bowling."

Phillip, whose five Test matches have now been played across five different series, said he needed to trust his process before reaping rewards in trying Wellington conditions.

"I've been bowling well, so I'm glad to see it's coming together when it matters. It's just a continuation of my preparation coming into the game," he said.

"On this end, where I bowled from, the wind was strong. At the beginning, I was sort of fighting myself, and then fighting the wind at the end. As I got into my spell, it was pretty good."