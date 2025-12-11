Alexander: More radars needed across Trinidad and Tobago

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander speaks to the media at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, December 9. - Faith Ayoung

HOMELAND SECURITY Minister Roger Alexander has defended the recent installation of a radar system in Tobago and says if he had his way, more radars would be installed around the country.

He made the comment while speaking to journalists outside Parliament on December 9 about the recent kidnapping of businessman Derek Tardieu and his wife from their home on Monos island.

Tardieu and his wife Clarabelle have been missing since December 6. Kidnappers have demanded US$2.5 million for their release.

Alexander said technology such as the radar could “definitely” help protect citizens living down the islands.

“We have to take a stance against that type of behaviour. Because who knows, those persons could have come in the area on a boat… and abduct citizens of this good land.”

He said it could not be “back to business like everything is normal” given the safety issues facing citizens.

“We see the same thing happening every day. Boats coming in and we don’t know. This is why we are trying to strategically organise technology at its best in order to prevent these things from happening.”

Alexander suggested there should be multiple radar systems installed around TT.

“If it was left to me I would have circled my little country with any type of technology that can protect my citizens.”

Asked about claims the radar could be used by the US military in the event of a conflict with Venezuela, Alexander said, “We are treating with this situation where we must benefit from what is happening and people coming into our country to cause any problems.”

Pressed on whom the data is being shared with, he remained cryptic, saying, “Everything is a joint operation in and around TT. That is what we are treating with.”

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar meanwhile directed questions on the radar to Defence Minister Wayne Sturge.

She, too, was speaking with journalists outside of Parliament.

Asked if she could say who has access to the radar data, Persad-Bissessar said apart from local military officials, she did not have that information with her and reiterated Sturge was best placed to answer any questions.

“Of course our own military personnel, some of them will have access to that data. The question you want to know really is ‘who else?’ and you will have to ask Minister Sturge. But we know for sure TT personnel are involved in that exercise.

She noted, however, all of the media’s questions may not be answered as some information might be “too sensitive to put in the public domain.”