[UPDATED] Hope laments batting stumble after good start in 2nd Test vs New Zealand

New Zealand pacer Michael Rae, centre, is mobbed by teammates after taking a wicket against West Indies in the 2nd Test on December 10. -

WEST INDIES captain Shai Hope has lamented a day-one batting collapse by the regional team against New Zealand in the second Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand, on December 10.

Despite a 66-run opening partnership from the Jamaican pair of Brandon King and John Campbell, West Indies failed to capitalise and were dismissed for 205, after being asked to bat first.

Speaking to the media after play, Hope said, "We kind of let ourselves down on the back end, especially with the foundation that we had. The openers laid a very good foundation for us. King came in and made an impact straight away, got a good start.

"We put too much pressure on the lower order. Credit still must be given to good bowling. We've got to look at a few areas and put up a better first innings score."

Fast bowlers Blair Tickner (four for 32) and debutant Michael Rae (three for 67) set the tone for New Zealand to claw back into the match.

Campbell (44 off 87 balls) and King (33 off 55) gave the Windies a solid start with a 66-run partnership. However, once King was trapped lbw by the lanky Tickner, the "Black Caps" pacers began to hit their stride, with Kavem Hodge (duck) also being dismissed via the lbw route as West Indies went to lunch at 97 for two.

Two more wickets fell in the second session, as Campbell edged to first slip to give Rae his first Test scalp, while top-scorer Shai Hope (48 off 80) lobbed a simple catch to Kane Williamson off a Tickner bouncer after the Black Caps troubled the Windies right-hander with persistent short-pitched bowling.

West Indies got to the tea interval at 175 for four, with captain Roston Chase (29 off 69) and Justin Greaves, who smacked a double-century in the first Test, being the men in the middle. The Windies would have a dreadful final session, though, as they lost their last six wickets for just 30 runs. Briefly into the final session, Chase was clean-bowled by a pumped-up Tickner who eventually had to be stretchered off the field with an apparent shoulder injury. Meanwhile, both Greaves (13) and Kemar Roach (duck) were dismissed in quick succession by Rae who put in a fine showing after a wobbly start in his first over in Test cricket.

The lower-order added little resistance as wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach was bowled for 13 by off-spinner Glenn Phillips, Anderson Phillip was run out for five after a mix-up with Jayden Seales and last-man Ojay Shields was caught in the slip cordon for duck off pacer Jacob Duffy (one for 33).

In the latter overs of the day's play, Seales bowled a probing line and even got the ball swinging back into the left-handed pair of Devon Conway (16 not out) and skipper Tom Latham (seven not out). However, the New Zealand openers got through nine overs without any damage to take their team to 24 without loss at stumps – leaving the hosts 181 runs behind the Windies' first-innings score.

SCOREBOARD

New Zealand vs Windies

Windies 1st innings

John Campbell c Mitchell b Rae*44

Brandon King lbw b Tickner*33

Kavem Hodge lbw b Tickner*0

Shai Hope c Williamson b Tickner*48

Roston Chase b Tickner*29

Justin Greaves c Hay b Rae*13

Tevin Imlach b Phillips*16

Kemar Roach lbw b Rae*0

Anderson Phillip run out*5

Jayden Seales not out*0

Ojay Shields c Williamson b Duffy*0

EXTRAS: (B2, LB11, NB3, W1)*17

TOTAL: (all out; 75 overs)*205

Fall of wickets: 66, 66, 93, 153, 176, 182, 184, 199, 204, 205.

Bowling: Duffy 19-5-33-1, Foulkes 15-3-41-0, Rae 18-4-67-3, Tickner 16-3-32-4, Phillips 7-1-19-1.

New Zealand 1st innings

Tom Latham not out*7

Devon Conway not out*16

EXTRAS: (W1)*1

TOTAL: (without loss; nine overs)*24

Yet to bat: Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, +Mitchell Hay, Glenn Phillips, Zak Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duff, Michael Rae.

Bowling: Roach 4-2-12-0, Seales 4-1-10-0, Shields 1-0-2-0.

This story was originally published with the headline Windies dismissed for 205 on day 1 of 2nd Test vs NZ and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES – 205 (Shai Hope 48, John Campbell 44, Brandon King 33; Blair Tickner 4/32, Michael Rae 3/67) vs NEW ZEALAND – 24/0 (Devon Conway 16 not out).