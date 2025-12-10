Tragic domestic violence incidents spark outrage

Slain UNC councillor Romona Victor, left, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

THE deadly domestic attacks, particularly against women, have yet again drawn criticisms from several people, just two weeks after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar reaffirmed her government's commitment to strengthening systems for families in crisis.

At the funeral of slain UNC councillor Romona Victor, 36, on November 27 in Siparia, the Prime Minister told mourners that no one should endure their pain in silence and that help must be accessible to anyone who feels unsafe.

Victor's killer, her husband Rodney Ramsumair, 45, died by suicide. Their bodies were discovered at their home at Coora Branch Road, Siparia, on November 23.

Persad-Bissessar had said neighbours, relatives and friends must all respond with compassion.

She also said that more people should reach out for help and more should respond.

On December 9, when asked about plans in place for violence against women, considering the latest deadly attacks, she said, "I have asked the minister of gender affairs, Vandana Mohit, to tell me what they are working on in the ministry."

She promised to share the information when she gets it.

The PM was speaking to reporters outside the Red House, Port of Spain. She also commended the minister, whom she said is doing a great job.

The latest attack involved Angel Lutchman, 42, who was killed in her home in Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay, on December 8, by her ex-boyfriend, who later died by suicide.

She had a restraining order against her ex on-and-off boyfriend, Shazard Mohammed, 29, who lived in the same community. He is believed to have stabbed her and slit her throat.

Lutchman, the mother of two, had accepted his invitation to go out and lime the night of December 7.

Her 12-year-old son made the gruesome discovery after returning home from spending the night at a relative's house on the morning of December 8.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander also spoke to reporters outside the Red House on December 9 and commented on the enforcement of restraining orders.

"I have always said that the programme does not work well. We are taking a look at it to see how best we can treat with it," Alexander said.

Alexander acknowledged that there would be domestic situations, some of which would not come to the attention of law enforcement officers.

The former policeman added that some things happen spontaneously.

"So we need to treat with that situation and educate people as they go along, from the school level."

A day earlier, on December 7, the body of Nicole Ovid, 56, of Romeo Street, St James, was found on a pavement after an alleged altercation with a man whom she knew.

The man later surrendered to the police.

Many people took to social media to express sympathy and criticise violence.

Political leader of the Patriotic Front Mickela Panday on December 9, via Facebook, said protecting women requires more than sympathy.

She offered condolences to Lutchman's loved ones, adding that no family should ever have to experience such a loss.

She highlighted that in TT, too many women live in fear long before a single blow is struck.

"Coercive control, the monitoring, the threats, the financial manipulation, the isolation from friends and family, break a woman down until she doubts her own reality. Many even blame themselves,"

"And when they finally try to leave, some face the cruellest punishment of all, being separated from their own children."

She continued that victim-blaming is automatic "in our culture."

"We interrogate women about their choices, but we rarely interrogate men about their behaviour. The real question is, why did he choose to control, threaten, or harm her in the first place? Accountability must start where the violence starts, with the perpetrator," Panday said.

She is an attorney and the daughter of the late former prime minister Badseo Panday.

She insisted victims deserve protection.

"But using men's experiences as a way to minimise or dismiss the violence overwhelmingly faced by women is dangerous. We can acknowledge every victim without pretending the crisis isn't gendered," Panday said.

"The police must treat every report with urgency, enforce protection orders and expand the GBV Unit so women feel safe coming forward."

She also suggested that the government increase safe houses, provide financial support for women trying to leave, strengthen and enforce laws, create rehabilitation programmes for abusers and teach healthy relationships in schools so we break this cycle for the next generation.

Autopsies for Lutchman and Ovid were expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Investigations are ongoing.