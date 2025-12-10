TCL, Red Cross team up to donate supplies to Jamaica

TCL Group managing director (third right) and TT Red Cross Society director general Stephan Kishore (first from right) along with TCL and Red Cross representatives at the handover of relief items donated by TCL employees to be distributed by the Red Cross Society to vulnerable families affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. -

AN organisation-wide fundraising effort by Trinidad Cement Ltd’s (TCL) parent company, Cemex, resulted in the donation of a substantial volume of items such as non-perishable foods, baby supplies, and personal care products as part of its Together for Jamaica campaign.

The two companies have teamed up with the TT Red Cross Society to expand the campaign. In a release on December 10, TCL said that through this partnership, the Red Cross brought its wealth of experience and knowledge in facilitating humanitarian aid in an efficient manner.

The fundraising effort included employees, distributors, suppliers and other business partners across its operating countries around the world. Cemex matched the total contributions received.

“Employees at TCL in TT rallied together to donate a substantial volume of items such as non-perishable foods, baby supplies, and personal care products. Further, in an extraordinary show of solidarity, several employees also elected to convert their vacation days for cash donations to the cause, a gesture demonstrating a level of personal commitment that extends way beyond material contributions.”

TCL Group managing director Francisco Aguillera said the initiative represented the organisation's dedication to standing with its neighbours in their most difficult moments.

“I am extremely proud of our employees who demonstrated tremendous generosity, not only donating essential supplies but also offering personal contributions that reflect a deep sense of compassion and regional unity.”

Red Cross director general Stephan Kishore said partnerships like these are vital during emergency response efforts.

“We are grateful for TCL’s initiative and leadership, and for the heartfelt contributions made by its employees. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground in Jamaica to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable.”

The release said Cemex and TCL’s Together for Jamaica initiative aligns with the company’s broader social impact and responsibility priorities, which emphasise community resilience, humanitarian partnerships, and the empowerment of Caribbean people in times of need. Through its collaboration with the Red Cross Society, TCL ensures that all donated items are responsibly distributed to affected communities in Jamaica, reinforcing the company’s role in supporting sustainable recovery and long-term regional strength.

Hurricane Melissa swept across Jamaica on October 27, making landfall as a category five storm. It was the strongest ever hurricane to hit the island and left 45 people dead.

The destruction left several parishes and towns devastated, with severe flooding leaving some houses underwater. Thousands of families were left homeless. Many rural areas were without communications into November. The United Nations reported that damage caused by the storm (US$6 billion) is 30 per cent of the country's GDP, an amount expected to rise.