Tardieu family on PM’s ‘fishy’ ransom statement: She had no ill-intent

KIDNAPPED: Derek “Stones” Tardieu -

THE FAMILY of kidnapped businessman Derek “Stones” Tardieu is not bothered by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s comment that his kidnapping looked “fishy,” as they believe she had no ill-intent.

Tardieu, 70, and his wife, Clarabelle, 47, were kidnapped from their Monos Island home on December 6 and kidnappers demanded $2.5 million for their release.

Speaking with journalists outside Parliament on December 9, Persad-Bissessar was asked if she was concerned that there might be an upsurge in kidnappings in TT.

While pointing out that she didn’t have the data to answer that question, the PM said every kidnapping is a cause for concern

She addressed Tardieu’s circumstances describing it as “fishy.”

“The one on Monos island, I don’t want to pronounce because the matter will be before the police, but it’s a bit very fishy for someone to ask for US $2.5 million.”

The PM added further investigations will yield more answers.

“I can’t see them demanding U$S2.5 million for any one of you here. So we need to drill down more into it and police need to do more investigations.”

Speaking with Newsday, however, on December 10, a relative said he believes the PM’s comment was just a pun, and suggested the media was being “small-minded” about her comments.

“What the woman said? Fishy… and where is Monos Island? Allyuh as journalists don’t know a pun when you hear one?”

He said the media should have read between the lines.

“It was a pun intended to break the ice but allyuh pick it up a different way, like normal.”

Relatives were unwilling, however, to comment on the state of the investigation or Tardieu’s well-being, with one ending the conversation abruptly while another was hesitant to speak altogether saying, “It isn’t my place.”

Police in a media release on December 9, said the investigations "remain at a highly sensitive stage."

It added details remain limited in the interest of operational integrity and preserving the safety of the victims.

The statement sought to assure the public that "all necessary investigative resources have been mobilised and the matter is being treated with the utmost priority."

Police urged the public and the media to "exercise responsibility and restraint in reporting, as speculative or premature disclosures map place the lives and safety of the victims at serious risk."

The couple was discovered missing after a relative received a distressing voice note around 9.44 pm on December 6, from an unfamiliar number.

In the recording, Tardieu said, “They have meh and want US$2.5 million for meh release.”

Relatives rushed to the couple’s Blanchette Bay residence, where they found the home ransacked and the duo missing.

Calls to Tardieu’s phone went unanswered and the kidnappers later made direct contact with relatives with the ransom demands.

A video of the couple circulated on Facebook, showing the couple with guns pointed at their heads while another man held a grenade near Tardieu’s chest as he pleads for his life.

Relatives are concerned as Tardieu, a former powerboat racer, is unwell and needs a daily dose of medication.

He suffers from serious heart issues, a brain tumour and other health concerns.