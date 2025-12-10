Tabaquite Carollers keep an old tradition alive

The Tabaquite Carollers keep the tradition of Christmas carolling to life as they take the message of Christ’s birth to homes throughout the village. - Photo by Bavina Sookdeo

BAVINA SOOKDEO

For more than a decade, the Tabaquite Carollers have brought the tradition of Christmas carolling to life as they take the message of Christ’s birth to homes throughout the village, touching hearts and spreading the warmth and peace the season brings.

At the heart of the group is a dedicated team of women – Reena Donna De Leon, Jeanelle Blackburn, Donna Lucia De Leon, Karissa Knights, Lidya Rampersad and Linda Bharose. Coordinator De Leon described the group as both “inherited and beloved.”

De Leon explained that although the group was formally established in 2011, its history stretches back much further. “We took up the mantle handed down to us by Bernadette "Auntie Bunny" Badal, Maureen Pereira and June Luke. Miss Badal used to do carolling long ago with all the children within Tabaquite.”

Today, the group welcomes children ages three to 15, bringing together 25 to 30 young participants each year. “We have extended out to everyone, an inclusive group of all the children… from churches, schools, communities… all different backgrounds,” she shared.

At the core of the programme is a mission far greater than music. “The group serves children to also teach them that we need to go out and carry the good news of Jesus – the coming and birth of Jesus,” De Leon shared. “It’s about teaching children almsgiving and caring…it’s about bringing cheer to people.”

De Leon said the carolling tradition energises the entire village. It “brings the community alive with culture, with the love of God and the togetherness of people,” she explained. As the children walk and sing through the neighbourhood, both young and old come out to watch. “We have so many people passing in vehicles, stopping to take pictures, really admiring that we’ve kept this tradition alive,” she added. For her, the joy comes from seeing the community unite around the message of Jesus’ love, especially through the voices of the children.

Visiting homes, especially those of elderly residents, is often deeply emotional. “They are so appreciative to see somebody coming to sing for them,” De Leon said.

The carollers perform traditional Christmas hymns but also mix in local favourites. “We really keep that essence of true traditional Christmas with the children,” she noted. “But the children like bringing a local parang now and then, so we started teaching them parang as well.”

Bringing joy

The young bunch walks through Tabaquite every December – from TPD Road and Manuel Junction to Carry Road, John William Road, Sandhill Trace, Mota Trace and more recently, Brothers Road. “We were so well received with joy at Brothers Road,” De Leon recalled.

Most villagers eagerly await their arrival with some even treating the carollers. “Over the years it has turned into people saying, ‘Miss, tell us when you’re coming – we want to treat the children,’” said De Leon who is also a primary school teacher in the village. “Neighbours prepare ice cream, cake, snack bags… all kinds of things.”

However, not every door opens – but the majority do. “There are those who close the door,” she admitted, “but the majority remain very appreciative and warm.” De Leon especially thanked all the elders who have supported the carollers including George "Mr Son Son" Belmontes and Jones "Sailor" Henry (both deceased), Cynthia Ramlal and Michael Benjamin.

Questioned on the financial contributions, De Leon explained that although collections received during carolling are modest, they go a long way. “Whatever funds or contribution that are given go directly to the children,” she said.

Remarkably, the children themselves use the proceeds to give back. “They have evolved into contributing and hosting a Christmas treat for other unfortunate children,” De Leon explained. Each year, the Tabaquite Carollers core group hosts a celebration for 120 children, providing food, snacks, toys and party bags. “It gives them the drive, because what they do is almsgiving… spreading the love of Jesus,” she reiterated. “It’s not about money – it’s about bringing joy to people.” The group has further expanded its outreach into making food hampers for struggling families in the area.

Hopes to inspire other communities

As with any community-based initiative, the carollers face obstacles – from minimal parental involvement to transportation issues. Safety, especially in modern times, is a constant concern. “We always have to be very particular… we have children in our hands,” said De Leon. She credits community supporters like her brother-in-law, Celestin De Leon, who provides transport for the group. “We don’t go into lonely stretches…we go to the more populated areas” she noted.

Despite any challenge, however, De Leon believes deeply in the long-term impact of the programme. “Together with the Tabaquite Village Council, we are trying to bring back moral stability…because many of our youth are just involved in technology,” she said. “We want to get them back into the community, sharing the cheer, teaching them about almsgiving… bringing back things of value from the old-time days.”

She hopes the initiative will inspire neighbouring communities to revive or start their own carolling traditions. “This must be a pilot project to all the neighbouring communities and the country,” she emphasised.

When asked what message she wishes to share with the wider public, De Leon emphasised, “Don’t be ashamed to come out into the street. Take your young people, teach them good values, moral values… teach them to be brave, to go out into the world and bring the good news of God.”

She further added, “Let’s teach them positive ways to live… how to fellowship and be joyous in a positive way. The true meaning of Christmas should be lived.”