Steelpan Titans land another big win in TTCB U-23 Cup

Steelpan Titans batsman Jayden Kent on the attack against Scarlet Blazers in the TTCB U23 Cup, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on December 10. - Photo by Innis Francis

For the second straight day, the Steelpan Titans got a convincing victory as they continue to make their mark in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-23 Cup.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on December 10, the Titans made light work of the Scarlet Blazers as they made a competitive 280 for nine before bowling out the opposition for just 138 to get a facile 142-run win.

Opting to bat first, the Titans were powered by a purposeful knock of 78 from 79 balls from top-order batsman Joseph Mendoza who cracked three fours and four sixes. Opening batsmen Riyaad Mohammed (31) and captain Justin Jagessar (22) had a 65-run stand before they were removed in quick succession by Zachary Siewah (one for 38) and Vasant Singh (one for 52) respectively.

Joseph featured in a 76-run partnership for the third wicket with Nick Ramlal (39) and also had a 75-run stand with wicket-keeper/batsman Matheus Komal who accelerated the innings with three fours and three sixes in his breezy innings of 43 off 28 balls.

Alexander Chase was the star with the ball for the Blazers, and although he was expensive, he got the scalps of Komal, Jacen Agard (two), Jayden Kent (11) and Calvin Loubon (six) at the back end to finish with four for 71 from seven overs.

In the chase, the Blazers had a horrid start and were reeling at 32 for four by the seventh over as Jagessar (two for 18) grabbed a couple of early wickets. The Blazers struggled to put together meaningful partnerships, with a fifth-wicket stand of 39 between captain Sachin Emrit (17) and Mikeal Sinanan (22 off 21) being the highest of the innings. Siewah eventually top-scored with 23 off 22, with Chase (12) being the last man dismissed when he fell caught and bowled to Loubon (two for 27) in the 25th over. Stepphan McPherson was also among the wickets for the Titans with figures of two for 28.

On December 9, the Titans whipped the Soca Strikers under-19 team by five wickets.

Summarised Scores:

STEELPAN TITANS: 280/9 from 50 overs (Joseph Mendoza 78, Matheus Komal 43, Nick Ramlal 39; Alexander Chase 4/71, Rajeev Ramnath 2/33) vs SCARLET BLAZERS: 138 from 24.4 overs (Zachary Siewah 23, Mikeal Sinanan 22, R Ramnath 18; Justin Jagessar 2/18, Calvin Loubon 2/27). Titans won by 142 runs.