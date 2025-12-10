Question on baby challenge

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly has challenged Tobagonians, requesting an increase of the baby population and offering incentives. On the birth of a baby the parents will be gifted booties, pampers, and any such items that apply.

My question therefore is: would the parents be in a position to properly nature the baby into adulthood, being able to properly feed, care, school, love and educate the child, with proper parenting? If not there’s could be a major problem in the future with the choices the child makes.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin