Private Sector Organisation launched to unify private sector voice

Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Kama Maharaj, centre, shares a moment with chairman of the Private Sector Organisation of TT (PSOTT) Richard Lewis, left, and PSOTT deputy chairman Amjad Ali, after the organisation's launch at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain, on December 10. - Photo Andrew Gioannetti

THE Private Sector Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (PSOTT) was officially launched on December 10 at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain.

It brings together chambers, industry associations, and business service organisations under a single umbrella.

PSOTT’s mandate is to represent private sector interests in national dialogue, strengthen collaboration with government, and advocate for reforms that improve competitiveness and diversification.

The organisation is intended to serve as a bridge between business and policymakers, ensuring that the concerns of entrepreneurs and investors are reflected in national development strategies.

Chairman Richard Lewis, former TTMA president and executive director of Label House Ltd, told the audience that PSOTT was created to consolidate and harmonise the voices of business.

“Today, I invite you to pause for a moment and imagine the sound of 25 different voices, each speaking passionately, each advocating for progress, but often speaking at the same time, in different directions.

“Now imagine those voices harmonised – clear, strong, and united. That is the direction we aim to go forward with, by launching today the PSOTT.”

Lewis said PSOTT will not interfere with the autonomy of existing business organisations but will co-ordinate on strategic policy issues.

The organisation is immediately tasked with finalising bylaws and committee structures, completing the formation of an interim board, and drafting a three‑year strategic plan with a 12‑month action agenda.

The plan will involve subject matter experts from member organisations to support both PSOTT and the line ministry in implementing diversification initiatives.

“This is not just about structure. It is about strength. It is about credibility. It is about impact,” Lewis said.

He urged members to commit to working as “one team, one vision, one purpose – building TT.”