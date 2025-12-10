Political parties call for Tobago radar to go

Leader of the Class Action Reform Movement Ricardo Phillip speaks at the news conference calling for the removal of the US radar from the ANR Robinson Airport at James park, Scarborough, Tobago on December 10. Looking on, from second left, are PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Minority Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit. - Alva Viarruel

POLITICAL PARTIES in Tobago have joined forces calling for the removal of the “secret” military radar recently installed at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

On December 10, political leaders of three political parties – the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), People’s National Movement (PNM) and Class Action Reform Movement (CARM) – held a joint news conference at James Park in Scarborough noting that Tobago demands transparency and safety in the face of geopolitical tensions.

On December 4, a US communications specialist in a military radio broadcast said the radar is an AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR system, that primarily functions as aerial surveillance.

IDA’s political leader Denise Tsoiafatt Angus said as a result of the installation, the island is now considered to be one of the very first targets should a war break as the equipment is deemed to be a missile interceptor that can spy into the activities of Venezuela. Such a radar equipment, Tsoiafatt Angus said is normally put in areas not densely populated.

“We could be waking up to see on the television stations – blood all over the place, children losing limbs, mothers crying – that is what we can see in the initial parts of it. In the aftermath, we’re going to see long term effects. Wars do not last one day, one week, one month – we could be looking at years of war.”

She said the reason why the bell is being sounded louder now is because if one of following the international media, they would hear that there are ships in the region waiting for their signal to strike.

“We don’t know whether it is going to be before Christmas, during Christmas or right after Christmas but definitely they’re not all gathering there for no reason. Why would a country spend so much money to gather there, and nothing is happening. We have to pay attention to the external media because that is where we are getting information.”

With that, she called on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team to clear the air.

“Tobago is already in a bad place. Imagine if a war breaks out – who is telling us how to secure ourselves with food, where is the escalation plan that our leaders should be telling us about should this become a full-blown war.”

She further said that Augustine should apologise to the citizens for being silent on the issue while also telling him that the equipment needs to be removed.

Political leader of CARM Ricardo Phillip commended Tsoiafatt Angus for bringing other political parties on the island for the one goal. This matter, he said transcends political differences – “the safety and the calm and the peace of the people of Tobago.” He said while he is not privy to any special details or information on the issue, the responsibility of the current administration is to assuage the fears of the people of the island.

“By explaining, by clarifying what is that equipment about, who put it there and what is its intent. I think this is a demonstration that the people of Tobago is not respected, and if the people of Tobago are not respected, then the people of Tobago need to take the necessary actions. I am sure that there may be some kind of explanation, but we cannot continue to operate with a crypto political agenda where there is high secrecy.”

He said he is aware that not all information can be divulged to the public, noting that the responsibility remains in the hands of the THA and the two Tobago MP’s.

“There is so much information, and so much false information is being spread around that nobody knows what’s happening and as a consequence of that we are fearful, we are concerned, we are worried.”

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis noted that the matter is serious and indeed has serious implications. The PNM, he said, believes in taking off their political hats and putting aside political colours when necessary, adding that he is of the belief that this issue transcends political differences.

“We believe that it is a matter that all of Tobago should stand united upon in order for us to get the desired results. We need this radar installation off our island, we are saying that the continued build-up of military equipment and military assets on this island without our permission, without even a discussion with the people of Tobago, must stop immediately. We are saying as well that this kind of arrangement was rejected by the people of Grenada because in their democracy, their prime minister allowed the people to have a say but unfortunately in this arrangement, we the people of Tobago had no say. In fact, we were lied to time and time again.”

Also present was Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Minority Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit.

The radar came to the public’s attention after questions were raised about the purpose of a US military transport plane seen departing the airport a few weeks ago.

Speaking to the media on November 26, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar told the media the plane was in Tobago as US marines were there to help with roadworks.

However, after pictures emerged of the radar system, the PM acknowledged its installation, adding she had tried to keep it secret as it was a national security issue.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said he was unaware of the radar system, prompting a meeting with Attorney General John Jeremie, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Don Polo at the Hochoy Charles Administrative Complex on November 29.