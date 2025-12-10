PM on pirates, double-tap strike: TT is not judge or jury

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to reporters at the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on December 9. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar says unregistered boats operating in Caribbean waters will be treated as pirates.

She made the comment in response to questions by the media over the continued US strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in waters surrounding the Caribbean and South America.

Persad-Bissessar was asked specifically about media reports that the US struck a boat and then bombed it again when survivors were seen clinging to the wreckage, a term referred to as “double tapping” in military jargon.

Eleven alleged drug traffickers were killed in that strike on September 2.

Following the strike Persad-Bissessar said, “The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; the US military should kill them all violently.”

At least 87 people have been killed in nearly two dozen US strikes since September 2.

Speaking to reporters outside the Red House, Port of Spain on December 9, she suggested the strikes had nothing to do with her or Trinidad and Tobago adding it was not this country’s responsibility to judge the US’ actions.

“US is a sovereign nation and they are free to exercise their sovereignty in manners they see fit. I cannot be judge or jury here to determine whether they are right or wrong. That is not within my jurisdiction or remit.”

Asked if she was concerned about backing the strikes given this new information, Persad-Bissessar reiterated her comment that it did not concern TT and the country has no right to judge the US.

“That is a US action. If it is happening in that manner, I don’t have that information.

She added contrary to some public views, the US does not inform TT officials before striking a vessel and suggested she does not intend to ask the US for more information on the strikes.

“We are not given that information and they are free to hold that information as those are security issues for them.

“I have no information TT is acting unlawfully.”

She revealed that boats which do not display their country of origin are treated as pirate boats and will not have the protections usually afforded to law-abiding vessels.

“My advice is that, within the law, they are treated like pirates and therefore will not have the protection of others carrying a flag and identifying who they are and where they are going. So they are basically pirates at sea.”

However, maritime lawyer Nyree Alfonso, while voicing support for ending illegal trafficking, noted while unregistered boats might be “up to no good,” they are not necessarily pirates.

She explained a “flag” is like a passport for a boat.

“Flag refers to registration. If you belong somewhere then you are entitled to protection from your diplomatic representative but if you aren’t registered you don’t have a nationality. You are almost like a ghost.”

Alfonso added while vessels in international waters generally enjoy the principle of right of passage, labelling an unregistered boat as a pirate boat is “harsh” as the word carries “all sorts” of connotations.

She admitted, though, that unregistered boats are usually “up to no good.”

“There are people who are up to no good, such as illegal fishing or using illegal fishing methods but not necessarily running drugs."

She added while there might be disagreements over the US’s methodology and the boat strikes, the results are likely to be welcomed by law-abiding citizens.

“If you are running drugs… that is linked to gun running and human trafficking. It’s like the tail on a kite. It’s all connected.

Alfonso said she is in support of addressing the crimes on the seas but added, it’s “above my pay grade” to say how they should be stopped.

“Our partners have chosen a particular way but if it redounds to our benefit I will have to say thanks. That’s less crime for us because a lot of it is fuelled by the narcotics trade.

“Many of us disagree with the methodology, but the end game will be universally accepted as a good thing, unless you are part of the criminal element.”