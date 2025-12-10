PM: Acting WASA CEO is Dain Maharaj

The WASA Mendez Drive Booster Station. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced Dain Maharaj as the acting CEO of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

She made the statement in response to a question from Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales during the December 9 sitting of the House of Representatives.

“The person appointed to act as CEO of WASA is a person who was and still is an employee of WASA and his name is Mr Dain Maharaj.”

Gonzales also asked why the former CEO of WASA, Jeevan Joseph, was sent on administrative leave. Joseph held the position for five months.

The Prime Minister said the question was asked under a false premise.

“The last acting CEO of WASA was never sent on administrative leave, so the question does not arise. That person tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons, so it’s a false premise on which the question is based.”