Operations HQ lift inaugural Valiance 3x3 basketball crown

Operations HQ team members celebrate winning the inaugural Valiance 3x3 basketball tournament on December 5. - Photo courtesy Valiance 3x3

OPERATIONS HQ emerged champions of the inaugural Valiance 3x3 Inter-Station Basketball Competition after grinding out a tense 5–4 victory over Port of Spain Prison in the December 5 final at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC) Gymnasium.

Operations HQ standout Michael Straker was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as he netted 24 points overall, including all five in the final, en route to the trophy.

A tournament statement said the title match saw both finalists showing disciplined defensive structures and deliberate, tactical play.

“Scoring was scarce, possessions carried heavy weight, and neither side gave an inch. Operations HQ, however, managed to create a crucial late advantage, edging ahead to secure the first Valiance 3x3 crown,” it said.

YTRC delivered one of the day’s grittiest performances in the third-place playoff, overcoming the loss of a key player through injury to defeat Garage 10–9. The hosts relied on collective effort and late composure to seal bronze in another tightly contested battle.

The two-day tournament, held December 4–5, brought together eight teams across the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service. After day one’s group phase, all teams advanced to the knockout bracket.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Ricardo Dass praised the tournament’s success, saying the strong participation and high engagement showed the event had met its objectives.

He said the tournament has the potential to become a fixture on the sporting calendar, with the possibility of multiple editions each year to support both staff wellness and national qualification ambitions.

Final Standings

1. Operations HQ

2. Port of Spain Prison

3. Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre

4. Garage

5. Administration

6. Golden Grove Prison

7. Maximum Security Prison

8. Operations