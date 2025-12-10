Nakhid optimistic ahead of 2030 World Cup campaign

Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Sport David Nakhi. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago midfielder and captain David Nakhid said rebuilding must take place if the national footballers are to qualify for the 2030 World Cup after falling short of their goal of qualifying for the 2026 edition.

TT finished third behind Jamaica and Curacao in their Concacaf group with the latter qualifying automatically for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico. Jamaica are still in contention for a World Cup spot, but must compete in the intercontinental playoffs in March.

TT’s only appearance at the World Cup was at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

In a brief interview outside parliament on December 9, Nakhid said, “We have to try (again). We are a footballing nation primarily and it was not good enough. We have to start rebuilding and looking forward to qualifying for 2030. We can’t keep missing these World Cup cycles and I think once we continue on the path of development and the TTFA is in sync with what we are doing, I think we will be okay for 2030 God willing.”

Nakhid, the parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, said he saw some progress under coach Dwight Yorke.

“There was improvement, but the TTFA will have to decide if the results were good enough under his tenure.”

Yorke took charge of the team in November 2024 with the goal of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. It is left to be seen if Yorke will continue coaching the team as he has just six months left on his contract.