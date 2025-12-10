Kes the Band to perform at New York’s Lincoln Centre

Kees Dieffenthaller and Kes The Band will perform at Lincoln Center, New York on January 8 and 9, 2026. -

Kes The Band will be added to the list of Trinidad and Tobago artistes who performed at New York’s Lincoln Center. The band with its lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller will be the 2026 headline act featuring TT-born trumpeter Etienne Charles from January 8-9.

Charles and Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco are among those who performed at the Centre.

The band will perform from 9.30–11 pm on January 8 at the Rose Theater stage and at the same time at The Appel Room on January 9.

A release said Jazz at Lincoln Center proudly announced the band featuring Charles as its lead act for the third Unity Jazz Festival: a celebration dedicated to musical community, global connections through jazz and cross-cultural storytelling.

It will take place at the centre’s Frederick P Rose hall, known as the House of Swing, and will embrace the 38th season of Mother Africa – a recognition of the worldwide influence of Afro-American and African diaspora music traditions, as well as Africa’s lasting imprint on jazz, the release said.

The band is celebrating its 20th anniversary and there are plans to roll out new music early next year. The band is set to release a single called Rum and Coca Cola, a title reminiscent of Lord Invader’s 1943 hit of the same name.

American singing group, The Andrews Sisters did a version of Rum and Coca Cola.

However, Kes' song tells a completely different story. The song will be released on December 12.

It tells of meeting a woman named Grace who enjoys drinking Rum and Coca Cola while at social events. The band partnered with music producer and songwriter Tano to have the single done.

Dieffenthaller said Caribbean music has always been a voice of resilience, rhythm and unity.

He added that stages like Jazz at Lincoln Center gave the region the chance to share that unique voice with the world.

“Headlining Jazz at Lincoln Center’s United Jazz Festival is a dream come true for us – we feel so aligned in a bigger purpose,” Dieffenthaller said.

Meanwhile, Charles said he was, “Looking forward to bringing Creole Soul to the House of Swing and being a part of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Unity Jazz Festival.

“I couldn’t be more excited to reunite with my brother Kes and continue the creative journey we’ve shared for years.”

Kes, Jimmy October and Charles collaborated on the 2020 single, Magic and the band and Charles appeared virtually on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021.

The release said the band’s history-making debut will see the Kes’ “first-ever stripped-down performances, featuring two intimate sets that feature reimagined arrangements of their music alongside special guest collaborations – including acclaimed Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles.

“Bringing production support to Kes’ headlining performance, Charles will infuse the concerts with his signature blend of Afro-Caribbean storytelling and musical craftsmanship. Kes’ Unity Jazz Festival performance arrives just ahead of the band’s highly anticipated new single, Rum And Coca Cola, along with additional new music set to roll out in early 2026.”

The centre’s release also highlighted the band lending its voice to helping Jamaica rebuild following Hurricane Melissa’s devastating path.

The release said, “Kes the band has also taken an active role in Caribbean relief efforts, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica.

“The group continues to support fundraising efforts for affected communities, such as the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert with celebrities such as Shaggy and Inner Circle – continuing their long-standing commitment to uplifting the wider Caribbean family.

“‘It’s a timely moment for Caribbean culture to stand proudly on the global stage and remind everyone of the shared roots that connect us,’” Dieffenthaller said.

The release added that the band is known for its electrifying performances and boundary-breaking sound, which is a signature blend of soca, soul, calypso and island pop.

For more than three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a pillar of artistic expression, uniting musicians, fans, students, and educators across cultures and perspectives, the release said.

Unity Jazz Festival showcases an exciting lineup of more than 20 acclaimed acts and emerging artists across five stages, with performances celebrating the legacy of legendary American pianist and bandleader Eddie Palmieri.