Ex-cop found dead months after mother's death

THE Bedasse family of Cedros has suffered another devastating blow with the death of a 34-year-old former policeman on December 9.

Russell Bedasse, who last worked at the Cedros Police Station, is believed to have died by suicide.

The father of one had been publicly grieving and demanding justice for the death of his mother, Shelawaithie "Meera" Bedasse, 57, whose body was found at Clifton Hill Beach in Point Fortin on September 24.

They lived along the Southern Main Road in Coromandel Village.

South Western Division police had classified her death as suicide. However, Bedasse and other relatives rejected that conclusion, insisting that she had been murdered and her killers had attempted to disguise it.

The woman had left home about 7.30 am on September 23 to go to work at a variety store in Point Fortin.

About an hour later, she told colleagues she was unwell and heading back home.

Bedasse reported her missing to the Point Fortin police that night around 7 pm.

When Newsday visited the family's home on September 24, the then-serving policeman vowed he would not rest until her killers were found.

He said her phone records showed that someone had called her more than 30 times between 7.50 am and 9.21 am on September 23.

At 8.10 am that day, she answered and spoke for 30 seconds. He added that she blocked the number on WhatsApp.

Asked what he believed his mother's death might be connected to, he responded, "I will not say because I believe that I might be at risk."

His grief had been compounded by past and similar trauma.

His father died by suicide 11 years ago while battling renal failure.

By September 26, amid frustration over the investigation, Bedasse resigned from the service after 11 years.

He dropped off his badge and resignation letter at the Cedros police station.

He also criticised the police handling of his mother's death on a social media post.

In a subsequent viral TikTok video, Bedasse issued a "public apology" to the police service, saying his behaviour was "out of character and stemmed from a place of deep emotional distress."

In that video, he recalled that in June 2014, seven months after passing out, he responded to a report of suicide, and the deceased was his father. He said he was left with lots of pain and trauma.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.