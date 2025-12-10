Cops find body of man on roadside in Corinth, death unclassified

- File photo

THE body of a man was found on the roadside in Corinth on the afternoon of December 9.

The man, who had no fixed address, was identified by the police as 39-year-old Keion Phillip. So far, investigators have classified the death as unclassified.

Phillip had injuries to his nose, with blood found in and around his nose and eyes.

Officers from the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded to an anonymous call and found the man's body on Murchison Castle Street, off Naparima Mayaro Road.

Among the first responders were Sgt Harripersad and WPC Knights.

The man was found lying on his back, wearing a black T-shirt, blue long track pants folded below the knee, black boxers, and black slippers.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) personnel were also alerted but found no signs of life.

Insp Teeluck, along with other officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

DMO Dr Santlal declared Phillip dead at 5.04 pm and ordered the body be removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Also visiting the scene were acting ASP Charles and Sgt Gobin.

WPC Knights is continuing the investigation.