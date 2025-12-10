Christmas reminder

-

THE EDITOR: To anyone who was at St Augustine Girls’ High School during the reign of Dr Anna Mahase, the lyrics of The Secret of Christmas would be remembered as one of her favourites.

As Christmas approaches, the song comes to mind and the clarity and relevance of the messages reverberate:

The little gift you send, on Christmas Day

Will not bring back the friend, you’ve turned away

So may I suggest, the secret of Christmas.

It’s not the things you do, at Christmas time

But the Christmas things you do all year through.

A timely reminder indeed.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail