Caught in crossfire of global shifts

THE EDITOR: My perspective touches on complex global dynamics, revealing that the issues of drugs, democracy, and oil wealth are interconnected in a broader geopolitical context.

Many argue that global conflicts and power struggles are driven by competition over resources like oil and strategic influence rather than solely by moral or security concerns.

For decades, the US has maintained partnerships with authoritarian regimes and has engaged in interventions motivated by strategic interests, not just democracy promotion.

Furthermore, large-scale drug trafficking often intersects with illicit finance supporting powerful interests on both sides, fuelling instability and corruption. Countries like Colombia, Mexico, and others are major drug exporters, yet they are often caught in a web of international partnerships that complicate efforts to combat these networks.

Meanwhile, NATO’s encroachment into Russia’s sphere of influence and its military build-up near Russia’s borders reflect a global power shift. Russia and China are increasingly pushing back against what they see as US-led hegemony, forging alliances and advancing their interests independently.

The recent resistance by these nations signals a developed world order where emerging powers challenge the old dominance. It’s a complex tapestry of economic interests, military strategies, and geopolitical ambitions that shape the world stage, often leaving smaller nations like TT caught in the crossfire of these global shifts.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail