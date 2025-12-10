Caribbean Kings, TTDF women earn Harvard Rugby 7s titles

San Juan women’s under-20 player Ashana Gonzales is chased by her Whanau rivals in a recent match in the Harvard International Rugby 7s Tournament in St Clair. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Caribbean Kings and Defence Force emerged as the winners of the respective men’s and women’s categories at the Harvard International Rugby 7s tournament which was held at St Mary’s College grounds in St Clair from November 29-30.

The Caribbean Kings touring team won the men’s category as they held off Defence Force in their finale, while the Defence Force ladies had better fortunes in their category and edged Royalians to take top spot after round-robin action.

The Caribbean Kings advanced to the final when they got a 19-12 win over the host team Harvard Rugby Club 19-12 in the semis. In the final, the Caribbean Kings were pushed hard by the Defence Force ruggermen but they stood firm to grind out a 19-14 win to seal the crown. Harvard finished in third place in the men’s category.

The women’s under-20 category was won by San Juan RFC, who beat SEPOS Ruggers into second position. Whanau Rugby Academy placed third in the women’s under-20 category.

Whanau made up in the men’s under-20 category, though, as they defeated Silvos’ Youth Academy 12-5 in their final to top that division. Meanwhile, Silvo’s got a measure of revenge in the men’s under-16 division as they beat Whanau into second, with Harvard finishing third.

The next item on the calendar will be the Tobago Classic 7s which will be staged from January 9-10.