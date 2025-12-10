Boys Town, Cool It eye Big Ballers football double

Boys Town after a recent win in the Big Ballers Football League. - Stephon Nicholas

THE semifinals of the Big Ballers Football League kicks off on December 12 with two arch-rivals on either side of the draw in an action-packed doubleheader at the North-Eastern Multi-purpose Facility, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.

As the race to the $80,000 league first prize heats up, Boys Town and Cool It are rubbing their hands in the search of glory, multiple trophies and two big pay days.

Boys Town will square off against Cool It in the final of the Brian K Lewis KO competition on December 20 with $8,000 up for grabs.

However, both will need to take care of business in their respective league semifinals to set-up another clash for the big stakes.

Boys Town will battle Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth in the second match of the evening on December 12 at 9.30 pm.

It will be the second meeting between the teams this season and Boys Town will be feeling confident having defeated them 2-1 in their previous clash.

Boys Town manager Daryl "Blem" Miranda said he is "very confident" and they will be going into the match with the same approach.

"Keep it tight at the back and score goals up front, yuh understand," he said.

He said there are no injuries in his squad and everybody will be available for the do-or-die clash.

In the 7.30 pm encounter, Cool It will face Wolf Pack FC for a spot in the final. Cool It are brimming with confidence so far and are currently unbeaten in the season.

However, they are facing an unknown threat in Wolf Pack who were in a separate group and will be keen on ending their streak.

Cool It manager Sherwin "Pigeon" Joseph told Newsday, "It's a good challenge, but we have the momentum right now. We have the team spirit and full of confidence."

Boasting a number of veterans including 2006 World Cup player Anthony Wolfe, ex-national player Keron "Ball Pest" Cummings, former Super League star Ryan "Fry" Stewart and ex-national player Kevon "Showtime" Woodley.

Joseph told Newsday, "We have experience. They say we have an old team, but the old team is experienced. Team spirit and experience does get we over the line. Even if we go behind, we don't panic. We have that unity and love. We ready to go."

Boys Town and Cool It have a long history of shared battles in minor league competition in the Sangre Grande region. Cool It have dominated the recent clashes and added the 2025 Fishing Pond League and 2025 Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 trophies to their cabinet.

Cool It booked their spot in the Big Ballers semis after getting past Xclusive FC on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

They advanced to the KO final with wins over Young Guns (2-0) and Dream Team (1-0) respectively.

Big Ballers league semis - December 12

Cool It vs Wolf Pack (7.30 pm)

Boys Town vs Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth (9.30 pm)

Brian K Lewis KO final (December 20)

Boys Town vs Cool It