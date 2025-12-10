Augustine 'appreciates' Duke's support for THA elections

Chief Secretary and TPP leader Farley Augustine. - Photo courtesy TPP

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has expressed surprise by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP's) political leader Watson Duke's endorsement of the Tobago People's Party (TPP).

At a news conference on December 8 at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough, Duke confirmed reports that the PDP will not contest the January 12 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections and will instead support the ruling TPP.

He claimed it was a phone call from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, the leader of the TPP, which caused him to reflect that it was more important to stop the People’s National Movement (PNM) from returning to office. So rather than splitting votes, he took the decision to support “my younger brother.”

Questioned on the matter, Augustine told Newsday the endorsement did surprise him.

“I was surprised but I appreciate the support and engagement. We are saying that Tobago is we and part of that means that, from time to time, there are people you disagree with perhaps on some principle matters but it does not mean that when it comes to Tobago, we cannot find ground to agree and work together – it is just what it is. I appreciate all the support I can get.”

Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath doesn't see any surprise in the endorsement.

Ragoonath said, “Mr Duke has always made it quite clear that he is anti-PNM and having said that he is anti- PNM, when you look at the other parties contesting the election, I don’t think any of the other parties contesting the elections which are contesting the elections stands a significant chance to winning seats in the THA. There is a clear notion that the PNM is the only party that is going to seriously challenge the TPP and to that extent, Mr Duke decided that he’s not going to support the PNM or ensures the PNM defeat.”

He said doesn't think Duke's endorsement will hurt the TPP.

“It just would be a matter of the TPP having to manoeuvre carefully among its support base as to how it acknowledges Mr Duke.”

In this regard, he said he doesn’t expect the TPP to make any formal statement.

“They would simply continue their campaigning.”