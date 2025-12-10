Army to face Philadelphia Union in Concacaf Champions Cup

Defence Force captain Kevin Molino, left, shoots against Cibao FC during a Concacaf Caribbean Cup group B match in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic on October 1. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions Defence Force have been drawn against Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Philadelphia Union for the first round of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup which will be contested in February. It will be the 61st edition of the competition.

The Army/Coast Guard combination qualified for the Champions Cup after registering a dramatic third-place finish in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup which concluded last week. At the December 9 Champions Cup draw which was held in Miami, Defence Force were rewarded with a matchup against a Philadelphia team which won the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield. Philadelphia lost in the MLS conference semifinals to New York City FC.

The Champions Cup first round will be contested on a home-and-away basis, with Defence Force among 22 clubs which will be vying for a spot in the round of 16. Deportivo Toluca FC (Mexico), LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Seattle Sounders (US), 2025 Caribbean Cup winners Mount Pleasant Football Academy (Jamaica) and MLS Cup winners Inter Miami CF received a bye through to the round of 16 of the Champions Cup.

Mexico's Cruz Azul, the Champions Cup reigning champs, will begin their title-defence with a round-one tie against Canadian Championship runners-up Vancouver FC. Last season's Champions Cup runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps will begin next year's tournament with a first-round tie against Costa Rica's CS Cartagines.

Defence Force, who have two Champions Cup titles under their belt from 1978 and 1985, will meet Honduras' Club Olimpia Deportivo or Mexico's Club America in the round of 16 phase if they get past the first-round challenge of Philadelphia.

The round of 16 will be contested in March, followed by the quarterfinals in April. The semifinal ties will be played across April and May, while the final will be played on May 30. A Concacaf release said the the schedules for the round one and round of 16 matches will be announced in the coming days.

Concacaf Champions Cup round 1:

Pumas UNAM vs San Diego FC

LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC

CF Moneterrey vs CSD Xelaju MC

Los Angeles FC vs REal CD Espana

Nashville SV vs Atletico Ottawa

Club America vs Club Olimpia Deportivo

Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force

Tigres UANL vs Force FC

FC Cincinnati vs O&M FC

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CS Cartagines