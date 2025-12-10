6 homeless after Mon Repos fire

Henry Dick walks out of the yard where fire gutted his Moody Stewart Street, San Fernando, home on December 9. - Photo by Innis Francis

A 74-YEAR-OLD PENSIONER, who was about to go to bed, had to rush out of his burning home on the night of December 9 in Mon Repos when a fire broke out and quickly spread.

The fire has left him and five other people, including a child, homeless.

The fire occurred around 9 pm at Moody Stuart Street, where homeowner Henry Dick, who lived alone on the first floor of the wooden structure, lost everything.

Two sets of tenants lived on the ground floor: a 67-year-old woman, her adult daughter, and a grandchild in one apartment, and two men in the other.

On December 10, Dick recalled he was about to go to bed after talking to a relative who had visited him. The relative left, and shortly after, Dick heard something fall.

"I turned my light back on to see what it was. I saw the front door on fire. The curtain was on fire. Everything was on fire. I passed through the back door to get out. I tried throwing buckets of water to put it out, but that didn't work," Dick said, looking at the ruins of the structure that he had called home for over 60 years.

"I had plenty of wares that belonged to my grandparents. I lost all of that. Last night, I stayed with a neighbour. We live well with each other in this area."

Although fire officials from the Mon Repos Fire Station responded and have not yet determined the cause, Dick believes it could be arson.

"Somehow, I feel somebody threw something. I don't know why anyone would do that, though. If I had been asleep, I might not have made it out alive," Dick said.

The tenants were not in the area when Newsday visited.

The UNC Shadow MP for San Fernando East, John Michael Alibocus (aka Makamillion), met Dick at the scene. He said he had heard about the incident and went to meet the victims.

Alibocus promised to alert various government agencies and officials, including ministers, to assist those affected by the blaze.

"It's Christmas time. This is a time of sharing, a time of love. It is a sad situation here. I will reach out to some people in authority to see how best they can help. I have not met the other families yet," Alibocus said.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone willing to help can call Dick at 750-1715.