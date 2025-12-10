2 cops among 6 men freed on child trafficking, sex charges

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

SIX men, including two police officers, were freed of multiple child trafficking and sexual offence charges after the state failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

The ruling came during a sufficiency hearing before High Court Master Margret Sookraj-Goswami on December 9.

The six — Insp Rajesh Gokool, PC Richard Lalbeharry, Vicash Ramtahal, Andrew George, Matthew Ross and Julio Perez — had been charged with counselling a gang and recruiting, transporting, transferring and harbouring a child for exploitation. Additional charges varied among the men, including trafficking in children for exploitation; knowingly receiving a benefit from child trafficking; sexual penetration of a child; misbehaviour in public office; and paying for sexual services of a child.

Gokool was represented by attorney Kevin Ratiram, Lalbeharry by Chris Ramlal, Ramtahal by Senior Counsel Ravi Rajkumar and Tiffany Ali, George by Alexia Romero, Ross by Keith Beckles, and Perez by Arron Smith. Prosecutor Danielle Thompson appeared for the State.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sookraj-Goswami reviewed the matter’s history and earlier court directions, which required written submissions from both sides. She reminded that proving the alleged victims were under 18 — the statutory definition of a child under the Children’s Act — was an essential element of every charge.

Thompson admitted that the state had been unable to file submissions by the deadline and requested more time, adding that she intended to apply to reopen the prosecution’s case to introduce evidence on the victims’ ages.

However, Sookraj-Goswami noted that no written application for an extension had been filed. Beckles objected, arguing the state had already been granted additional time. Ratiram added that he had notified the court two weeks earlier that no state submissions had been received, yet no extension was sought. He also reminded the court that in June, the prosecution unsuccessfully attempted to tender witness statements addressing the victims’ ages, and never appealed the ruling. Defence attorneys unanimously opposed any further delay. All defence attorneys had also filed no-case submissions for their respective clients.

Sookraj-Goswami denied the state’s request and proceeded to analyse legal authorities on proving age, noting that such proof typically requires a birth certificate or testimony from a knowledgeable witness.

After reviewing all witness statements tendered by the prosecution, she determined that no document or testimony established the age of any alleged victim, resulting in a failure to prove an essential element of every offence. She then discharged all six accused.

Thompson asked the court to consider committing the men for rape, arguing that the evidence supported that offence, but Ratiram objected, saying such submissions should have been part of the state’s submissions. He said adopting such a course would require a detailed re-examination of the evidence, and the defence would have to be given time to respond to the state on the issue. This, he contended, would further delay the matter.

Defence attorneys agreed, and the Master declined to consider an alternative committal. Thompson indicated the State intends to appeal.

In March 2020, Gokool was arrested and held for seven days without charge in an unrelated matter. He later sued, and the High Court found his detention excessive, awarding him $100,000 in damages. Earlier this year, Magistrate Sanara Toon dismissed the substantive case against him at the end of a preliminary enquiry after upholding a no-case submission.