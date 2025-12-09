Windies' Greaves takes page from New Zealand duo's book

West Indies’ Justin Greaves runs between the wickets against New Zealand on Day 5 of their Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 6. (via AP) -

JUSTIN Greaves, one of the heroes of the first Test match for West Indies against New Zealand, said he used two opposing batsmen as a template in his match-saving innings, which was instrumental in earning the regional team a memorable draw.

West Indies and New Zealand will continue the three-match series from 6 pm TT time on December 9 in Wellington.

The visitors pulled off a remarkable draw in the opening Test thanks to the trio of Greaves, Shai Hope and Kemar Roach.

On day four, West Indies were reduced to 72/4 and defeat seemed inevitable chasing a mammoth 531, which would have been the highest successful run chase in Test match history.

Greaves struck 202 not out, Hope hit 140 and Roach made his maiden half-century with a score of 58 not out as West Indies ended on 457/6 to pull off a draw.

After losing Hope and Tevin Imlach back-to-back and being limited to 277/6, Greaves said avoiding defeat was a great result for the West Indies.

“We wanted to win the game up front with Shai and I, but obviously losing Shai and Imlach in pretty quick succession (plans changed a bit, but) even when Kemar came to the crease, it was still about being as positive as we can and taking the game as deep as possible...thinking about who we had left in the back end, obviously we did not want to leave it to the bowlers to really come and do the job, so I think in the end a draw was a very good result for us,” Greaves said.

Speaking about his approach during the innings, Greaves said he examined the style of two opposing batsmen and Hope. “Just a lot of patience, a lot of discipline pretty much,” Greaves said.

“Not scoring in the first innings and then going home and thinking about how both Tom Latham and Rachin (Ravindra) pretty much applied themselves on the pitch (helped me). Pretty much took a page from their book, each batter. Tom being as patient as he was and Rachin being able to execute his shots and having a lot of discussions with Shai, like I said before.”

Greaves is relishing the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level.

“Good fun. Obviously, it is a massive step up from first-class cricket in the Caribbean.”

The tall right-handed batsman only made his Test debut in January 2024 and now has 12 Test matches under his belt.

“It (Test cricket) is a lot more demanding, both physically and mentally, but this is always where I wanted to be, so I had to change the way I train, the way I go about my training, both strength and conditioning and skill-wise. Enjoying it, learning as I go along and obviously, if I could pick up some tips from the other successful all-rounders around the world when we play them, I will do that.”

West Indian Jason Holder, once the first-ranked Test all-rounder in the world, is also a source of knowledge for the capable medium-pace bowler Greaves. Looking ahead to the second Test match, he expects another grassy wicket like the first Test in Christchurch.

“I think there are going to be pretty much the same conditions around New Zealand...it is just adapting to each and every situation, make sure that we stick to our processes as a team and continue to trust them. Bowling, I think we did really well in the bowling department.”