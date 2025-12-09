Tobago Artist exhibition opens at Painters Art Studio

Martin Superville - The Jig Parade -

The vibrant spirit of Tobago’s contemporary art scene will come alive in Port of Spain as Tobago Artist 2025 opens at The Painters Art Studio from December 10.

Showcasing the work of five dynamic visual artists – Arletys Arias, Dunieski Lora, Helen Evans, Jason Nedd and Martin Superville – the exhibition promises a diverse exploration of Caribbean identity, environment and contemporary expression. Each artist brings a distinct perspective shaped by Tobago’s landscapes, cultural connections and evolving artistic conversations, said a media release.

Arias is known for her evocative paintings that explore memory and migration, while Lora’s bold sculptors forms are vibrant with colour and narratives. Nedd brings a refined sensitivity to his technique, capturing both the serenity and complexity of island life.

Evans, recognised for her experimental approach, merges traditional mediums of ceramics with modern interpretations. Completing the lineup is Superville, whose mastery of portraiture and figurative work continues to resonate across regional art circles, the release said.

The exhibition is to broaden the visibility of Tobago’s artists within Trinidad’s contemporary art landscape, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and wider recognition. Visitors can expect a curated selection of paintings, sculptors, ceramics and mixed-media pieces that reflect both personal stories and collective Caribbean heritage.

Tobago Artist 2025 is free and open to the public. Art enthusiasts, collectors and community members are encouraged to attend the opening night reception to meet the artists and engage with the works firsthand, the release said.

The exhibition launches on December 10 with an evening reception from 5 pm-9 pm and will continue until December 14 at the studio 45 Picton Street, Newtown.