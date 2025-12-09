Suspects held for illegal drugs in Princes Town

- File photo

OFFICERS from the Princes Town CID held two men, both 23, on December 8 for having marijuana and cocaine during an anti-crime exercise in the Southern Division.

According to the police, the exercise took place between 10 am and 2 pm, and officers carried out comprehensive searches for illegal guns and narcotics in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers arrested two suspects, from Princes Town and California, for having the illegal drugs.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Bertie, W/Supt Bridglal, ASP Chulhan and Insp Wilkinson co-ordinated the exercise.

Meanwhile, in the Central Division, officers of the Longdenville Police Post recovered a loaded gun during an exercise between 9 pm and 12 midnight on December 8.

The police said officers went to Cemetery Street, where they saw a man toss an object into the bushes and run off.

They searched the area and found a pistol loaded with a magazine containing one round of ammunition.

Snr Supt Bhagwandeen, Supt Glodon and ASP Harrylal co-ordinated, which Insp Francis led.