Strikers U19 face Titans as Under-23 Cup resumes

Brendan Boodoo - FILE PHOTO

THE Cricket West Indies/TT Cricket Board Under-23 Cup resumes on December 9 with a rescheduled round two fixture between Soca Strikers Under-19 and Steelpan Titans at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

This clash was initially scheduled to take place on December 6, but owing to rain, it was postponed. This was the third of four U23 Cup matches to be hampered by weather. Soca Strikers U19, however, will be hoping to secure another positive result after they defeated Scarlet Blazers by nine wickets in the opening contest, and only match to produce a complete result.

In that match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Blazers posted 190 all out (41.2 overs), batting first, with Sachin Emrit smashing an unbeaten half century (50 not out) and R Yearwood hitting 39.

Brendan Boodoo was Soca Strikers U-19 best bowler, picking up 5/21, with Saleem Khan grabbing 2/37.

In reply, Khan was also ruthless with the bat and hit an 107 not out from 109 balls, while Aadi Ramsaran (61 not out) also got to a solid half century from 68 balls.

Together, the pair championed the Soca Strikers U-19 chase and raced to a victorious 196/1 from 36.2 overs. A Chan scored 22.

The second round one match between Steelpan Titans and Cocrico Warriors was rained off. It was rescheduled to bowl off on December 6 but similar conditions forced another postponement.

Similarly, in round two on December 7, the match between Cocrico Warriors and Scarlet Blazers bowled off, but was eventually abandoned because of inclement weather.

Blazers got to 177/2 from 33.2 overs with R Yearwood cracking 54, Rajeev Ramnath scoring 51 not out and M Sinanan 44 not out. Play could not continue after the stoppage.

After the December 6 rescheduled tie between Soca Strikers U19 and Steelpan Titans, round three bowls off on the following day with Titans taking on Blazers at NCC and Strikers U19 up against the Warriors at Tarouba.