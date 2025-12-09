Speaker clears PM in 'cuff down' remark

Speaker Jagdeo Singh. - File photo

A privilege matter brought before the House of Representatives by Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert against Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been declared "stillborn" by Speaker Jagdeo Singh.

In a lengthy ruling on December 9, Singh said he came to this conclusion because the utterance was treated as lighthearted banter at the time it was made in the House on November 21. He said there was also no intention to impede and obstruct the member in the performance of his duties.

During the November 21 sitting, the PM told Imbert to stop pointing at her.

Imbert replied, "Why not?"

Persad-Bissessar said, "Because I will cuff you down."

Leader of government business Barry Padarath later accused Imbert of repeatedly provoking Persad-Bissessar and starting the conflict.

Imbert has denied instigating the matter.