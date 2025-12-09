SFBA welcomes refinery restart as government reviews reactivation plan

The Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre. - FILE PHOTO

THE San Fernando Business Association (SFBA) has hailed the government’s move to restart operations at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, describing the decision as an economic lifeline for South Trinidad and a long-awaited boost for national development.

SFBA president Daphne Bartlett, in a news release on December 7, said the association is “extremely happy” that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has decided to greenlight the refinery’s reopening, a central campaign pledge of the new administration. She said the refinery’s closure in 2018 disrupted foreign exchange earnings, crippled downstream industries, and drained already scarce resources.

“When the refinery was closed, it was very profitable. We sold fuel to airlines and other countries and earned vital forex. For domestic use, we paid with TT dollars, and the by-product, bitumen, kept our road network maintained,” Bartlett said. “Since the shutdown, we’ve had to import these products with scarce foreign exchange, and that’s one reason our roads are in such disrepair.”

Bartlett added that restarting the refinery will breathe new life into communities along the industrial belt – the so-called “fenceline communities” – where many residents once depended on Petrotrin and its supporting industries for employment. “When you earn, you spend. Businesses in and around San Fernando will begin to thrive again. Downstream operations will also come alive. It’s a win-win situation for the whole country,” she said.

She dismissed concerns about crude supply, noting that the refinery has always relied on imported oil to supplement local production. With Guyana and Suriname emerging as significant producers and the possibility of securing supply from Venezuela, she believes the refinery will be well-positioned for continuous operations. “Our future looks very bright with the reopening. We thank the Prime Minister for that Christmas gift,” Bartlett said.

The business community’s endorsement comes as the government continues to outline its next steps. According to an update issued by Persad-Bissessar on December 5, she met with the refinery reactivation committee – led by former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine – at the Diplomatic Centre to review the latest progress. She reaffirmed her commitment to a transparent process and assured the public that the plan would prioritise national benefit.

Photos released from the December 4 meeting showed Persad-Bissessar, Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and other committee members reviewing an interim report on the way forward. Moonilal earlier indicated that the technical team’s feasibility assessment was expected by early December and would guide decisions on timelines, costs, and capital requirements.

Preliminary projections suggest that partial production could resume within 12–18 months, with the refinery fully operational in about three years. “We anticipate that the report will be comprehensive and provide a clear map of how we move forward,” Moonilal said, noting that financial outlays and capital expenditure remain key variables.

The refinery, once a major pillar of the national economy, was shuttered in November 2018 during Petrotrin’s restructuring into Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd. Its revival marks one of the most significant industrial undertakings of the new administration and is being closely watched by energy stakeholders, labour groups and regional partners.

As the committee continues its work, the Prime Minister has pledged that further updates will be shared with the public – a message aligned with the SFBA’s call for confidence-building and economic renewal in the South.