Savannah in a shameful state

-

THE EDITOR: What has happened to the maintenance of the Queen's Park Savannah? For months the Savannah has been in a deplorable state of neglect. Grass/bush three feet high; drains clogged by weeds; verges overgrown with bush. Why?

Adding insult to injury, opposite the Savannah in the Botanic Gardens are the disowned pond and statues. No longer white, now covered in moss, dirt and grime, they have been in this condition for umpteen years.

Does anyone in authority see these shameful sights? Does anyone in authority care?

J KNAGGS

St Ann's