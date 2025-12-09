Riley exits Republic Financial Holdings board ahead of Dec 15 AGM

Robert Riley. - File photo

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has confirmed the resignation of director Robert Riley, effective December 6, marking the fourth departure from the board in just over two months.

The announcement was posted publicly and on the TT Stock Exchange’s website on December 9, under a notice announcing a change in the board of directors.

The disclosure was made pursuant to Section 64(1)(B) of the Securities Act 2012, which mandates listed companies to announce material changes to the composition of their board.

Riley, a former energy-sector executive and corporate leader, joined RFHL’s board in October 2016.

His exit follows the resignations of Shameer Ronnie Mohammed on October 3, Waltnel X Sosa on October 7, and Jason Mootoo on November 21.

The resignations follow the government’s expressed intention to secure majority representation on the board of RFHL – a move publicly signalled by Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo during the delivery of the 2025-2026 budget on October 13.

In its 2025 annual report, RFHL listed 12 directors as of September 30.

Current chairman Vincent Pereira is also expected to step down at the upcoming annual meeting scheduled for December 15 at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. He has reached the bank’s retirement age limit of 70. Director Kristine Thompson is also expected to retire at the AGM.