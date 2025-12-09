Prisons, Club Sando fail to go top in TTPFL

Prisons FC forward Ricardo John (right) runs at FC Eagles defender Liam Burns during TT Premier Football League action on November 19. Photo courtesy Ricardo John -

PRISON Service FC and Club Sando could not capitalise on the opportunity to go top of the table after failing to win their games when matchday seven of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) continued on December 7.

Both teams were involved in a double header at the Arima Velodrome.

In the first match, Club Sando were outplayed by defending champions Defence Force 3-1 after a strong second-half display by the latter.

The match was going according to plan for Club Sando as they held a 1-0 lead at halftime through a Keron Cornwall goal in the 26th minute.

Defence Force came out swinging in the second half with three unanswered goals.

Elijah Seechan equalised with a 61st-minute strike and the scores remained like that heading into the final ten minutes.

Army delivered late as goals from Joshua Araujo-Wilson (81st) and Caden Trestrail (87th) handed last season's champs the win. As a result, Club Sando are third with 15 points. Miscellaneous Police FC lead the table with 16 points, followed by Prison Serice FC also on 16 points.

Prisons were held to a 2-2 draw by San Juan Jabloteh in the second encounter.

Andell Fraser gave Jabloteh a 1-0 advantage at the break with a 25th-minute item. The Prison FC halftime team talk seemed to work as Nahshon Simon levelled the match in the 47th minute, before Ricardo John put the second-placed team in front in the 72nd.

Prisons could not hold the upper hand for long as Malachi Webb equalised in the 74th minute to earn Jabloteh a draw.

Police are on top of the table after their 1-0 victory over 1976 FC Phoenix at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on December 6.

Standings:

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police*7*5*1*1*16*7*9*16

Prison Service*7*5*1*1*12*5*7*16

Club Sando*7*5*2*0*19*5*14*15

Defence Force*5*3*0*2*8*4*4*11

AC POS*6*3*1*2*9*8*1*11

Central FC Reboot*5*3*2*0*8*11*-3*9

Point Fortin Civic FC*6*2*3*1*7*9*-2*7

San Juan Jabloteh*7*1*3*3*9*15*-6*6

Caledonia AIA*4*1*2*1*6*7*-1*4

1976 FC Phoenix*7*1*6*0*9*17*-8*3

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*4*0*3*12*-9*3

FC Eagles*6*0*5*1*5*11*-6*1

Results:

Caledonia vs AC Port of Spain - postponed

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Central FC Reboot - postponed

Pt Fortin Civic 2 (Ezekial Kesar 19th, 45th+1) vs FC Eagles 1 (Dominic Douglas 65th)

Police 1 (Kadeem Hutchinson 88th) vs 1976 FC Phoenix 0

Defence Force 3 (Elijah Seechan 61st, Joshua Araujo-Wilson 81st, Caden Trestrail 87th) vs Club Sando 1 (Keron Cornwall 26th)

Prisons Service 2 (Nahshon Simon 47th, Ricardo John 72nd) vs San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Andell Fraser 25th, Malachi Webb 74th)