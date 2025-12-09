Maintaining trade union independence

THE RECENT comments attributed to minister Clyde Elder, himself a former trade unionist, should trouble every worker, every trade union leader and every citizen who values the hard-won freedoms of our labour movement.

In suggesting that unions which “did not fight” or were aligned to a particular political party should not expect the same treatment as the Public Services Association, the minister crossed a dangerous and deeply regressive line. His remarks imply that workers’ benefits and the outcomes of collective bargaining could depend on political loyalty rather than on principles of fairness, equity and industrial justice. This is not only inaccurate; it is profoundly alarming.

Trade unionism must never be tied to political allegiance. Workers are constitutionally entitled to join any political party they choose and any trade union that represents their interests, without fear that their political choices will compromise their rights as workers. The trade union movement was born out of struggle for such rights, not out of loyalty to political parties.

A union’s responsibility is to defend workers’ rights, not to "curry favour" with any administration. The moment political leaders begin implying that unions must align with them to be treated fairly, we are no longer talking about collective bargaining; we are talking about coercion and ultimately subversion and exploitation.

Comments like these are frightening because they risk catapulting the labour movement back to the pre-1937 era, when workers were beaten, jailed and dismissed for demanding basic rights, and when political authority viewed organised labour as an enemy.

Our modern labour protections began with the Butler Riots of 1937, a turning point that forced the colonial government to recognise the rights of workers to organise and bargain collectively. That movement, led by Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler, emerged precisely because workers were oppressed and victimised for daring to mobilise to challenge oppression and exploitation.

To hear a former trade unionist now suggest that political loyalty is a conditionality for their just due undermines the very spirit of what Butler and thousands of workers fought against. Labour Day, celebrated every June 19 in honour of the 1937 uprising, is not a mere public holiday but a reminder of resistance in the face of oppression. It symbolises the independence of the labour movement to champion the interests of the masses.

The minister’s remarks, therefore, are not simply unfortunate, they threaten to erode the purpose and symbolism of Labour Day itself. If political favour becomes a criterion for union legitimacy, then we risk institutionalising exactly what 1937 sought to defeat. Collective bargaining must remain fair, independent, and free from political pressure.

The independent negotiation process is supposed to protect workers from political manipulation. The Chief Personnel Officer, the Special Tribunal and the Industrial Court were all designed to protect workers from political persecution and safeguard their rights under the law regardless of political affiliation.

To suggest that only unions aligned with the ruling party should expect favourable outcomes undermines public confidence in these institutions and creates distrust throughout the public sector. It also sets a precedent that no responsible government, or responsible former union leader, should ever endorse.

Whether a union supported any political party or not is irrelevant. Workers’ rights cannot hinge on political allegiance. Every other labour body must be treated equitably under the law. Unions negotiate based on the needs and interests of their members, not on whether they are in the government’s “good books.”

If left unchallenged, the minister’s message sends a chilling signal: Support the government politically or your members will suffer; oppose the government and you will be punished; neutrality is not acceptable; you must choose a side. This is unacceptable in any democratic society. It is especially dangerous in a country with our proud labour history.

Every union, whether aggressive or quiet, whether militant or moderate, plays a role in protecting workers. Unions are accountable to their members, not any political party. Trade unionism is not an arm of any political party. It is an arm of the people. Minister Elder’s comments, therefore, deserve strong rebuttal not because they are politically offensive, but because they strike at the heart of workers’ freedoms.

Trinidad and Tobago must guard its labour rights fiercely. The minister’s remarks, intentional or not, undermine the principles of fairness, independence, and equality that the labour movement has spent nearly a century building. The nation cannot allow any political figure, past trade unionist or not, to normalise the idea that workers must align politically to be treated fairly.