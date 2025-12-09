Kaleidoscope Paints brings Xmas joy to orphaned children

Face painting was a most popular choice of entertainment at the Kaleidoscope Paints Ltd Christmas extravaganza for orphaned children on Sunday. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Kaleidoscope Paints Ltd opened its doors and its heart to welcome approximately 300 children from 14 orphan homes across Trinidad, hosting a charity Christmas treat overflowing with laughter, love, and unforgettable memories on Sunday.

The event, themed: Colour Joy into Children’s Lives 2025, transformed the Kaleidoscope Paints compound in San Juan into a festive wonderland from 1 pm-5pm.

In attendance were Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade Dr Colin Neil Gosine, NCC chairman Peter Khanhai and Feroze Khan. They all expressed deep and heartfelt appreciation to be a part of the event.

Ameen also participated in some of the events with the children.

The children stepped into a magical world of delight, greeted by Santa Claus, clowns, moko jumbies, face painting, a bouncy castle, parang music, a dunk tank and captivating magic and a puppet show.

They experienced horseback rides courtesy of the TTPS Mounted Branch and discovered the beauty of wildlife at a specially-curated petting zoo.

Alongside their caregivers, the children savoured festive treats of the season while receiving toys from Santa and balloon animals from Festive Balloons as keepsakes of joy.

“This celebration is not just about gifts or entertainment it is about reminding us that at Christmas time and always every child is truly cherished, valued, and loved,” said Dale Parson, CEO of Kaleidoscope Paints Limited and President of the TT Manufacturers' Association.

“We believe that joy shared today with them becomes their hope carried into tomorrow, these kids were abandoned by their parents, the expressions on their faces were an invaluable gift at Christmas time. It demonstrates that there are still Corporate companies who think of these forgotten kids at this time.”

This initiative was made possible through the generosity of Kaleidoscope Paints Ltd, its dedicated staff, and valued members of the business community each contributing to a celebration that proves compassion is the most vibrant colour of all.

The TTMA Secretariat also lent a helping hand, joining in the festivities to share in the spirit of giving.

A release from the company said that this cherished tradition was first carried by the founding father of Kaleidoscope Paints Ltd, the late Stephen S. Parson in the 1970s and 1980s, whose vision of community and compassion for less fortunate and forgotten in our society continues to inspire.

Today, it is proudly upheld by the second and third generation, ensuring that the legacy of colouring joy into children’s lives will shine brightly for years to come.

