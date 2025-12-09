Justin Bridgemohan 24th on debut at World Sailing Inclusion Champs

Trinidad and Tobago sailor Justin Bridgemohan - via Andreas Stuven

JUSTIN Bridgemohan’s debut for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships culminated with a 24th-place finish in the inclusive one-person championship division, when action concluded in Oman on December 8.

Competing at the Mussanah Sailing School at the Barcelo Mussanah Resort, Bridgemohan, representing the Andrew Lewis Sailing Foundation, battled across nine rounds to amass a net score of 59.

After being unluckily disqualified in round one after his boat touched a marker, Bridgemohan rallied back to earn eighth, ninth, 11th, fifth, 11th, sixth, second and seventh place performances from the remaining races. If he had not been disqualified from the first round, Bridgemohan could have broken into the top 20 finishers. However, he still delivered a fearless showing on the water as TT’s first-ever para-sailor competing at this level. Birdgemohan has only been sailing for three months on local waters with the academy.

He was always interested in the sport and got the opportunity from his coach and former national sailor Kristoff Stuven and the academy to participate in sailing in TT.

Bridgemohan, in a video interview in Oman, also requested “any support from the public of TT to support my journey in Oman and any future events, with the end goal eventually being the Brisbane 2032 Paralympics in sailing.”

He acknowledged TT Paralympics Committee president Sudhir Ramesar for endorsing him, coach Stuven for organising the trip, his mentor Lewis, trainer Yannick Along, his parents and the TT Yachting Association for promoting para-sailing.