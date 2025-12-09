Justice Seepersad calls for leadership rooted in integrity

Justice Frank Seepersad at the Mizpah Presbyterian Church, Claxton Bay, during its 152nd anniversary service, on December 7. -

HIGH COURT judge Frank Seepersad has called for astute leadership rooted in integrity, humility, and faith.

Justice Seepersad made the call while delivering the sermon at the Mizpah Presbyterian Church, Claxton Bay, during its 152nd anniversary service, on December 7.

“As a small island state, there is little that we can do to alter the actions of the superpowers, but prudent leadership requires strategic political, economic, and even military alliances while balancing respect for our sovereignty and national security.

“Ultimately, astute leadership demands the adoption of policies which ensure our collective protection and which prioritise the needs of the citizenry.”

Highlighting a global leadership crisis, he stressed that effective leaders must serve others, act with discipline, and prioritise collective needs over self-interest.

He also said true leadership begins with a heart yielded to God and a commitment to godliness.

“Leaders who walk with integrity and skill can transform lives, communities, and nations,” Seepersad said, urging congregants to live as examples of Christ’s teachings and to act as agents of positive change.

He also linked principled leadership to national progress, calling for bold, equitable decision-making to tackle social ills and foster peace, prosperity, and unity.

“The best leaders are also disciplined, and they tend to be individuals who have toiled in the vineyards, surmounted obstacles, and are likely people who, through sheer focus, have overcome the odds.”

According to the judge, for a good leader, their word is their bond.

“They deliver results to make their promises materialise. The discerning among us should, therefore, gauge their efficacy by evaluating whether promises made have been delivered.”

He added, “The best leaders also prioritise collective interests and are not just focused on those who are influential or who are the moneyed players.

“They are prepared to challenge the status quo, and they have the fortitude to effect difficult, but necessary decisions while they act with empathy and equity.”

According to Seepersad, a country can thrive when its leaders “pragmatically prioritise the needs of the majority and who are prepared to make decisive decisions which are designed to decimate disadvantage and to disrupt those who disturb the peace and destroy lives through drugs, domestic violence, exploitation, and criminal activity.”

He also advocated change on a national level because of unacceptable levels of “divisive discourse.”

“And, our economy requires transformation. The needed changes for the survival of both church and country require a change in our collective mindset.

“Now, we must work in unison to prioritise Godly-living, reject the culture of dependency, focus upon service above self, and work towards being agents of change and inspiration. “Ultimately, in every sphere, we must all work together, with discipline and tolerance, to achieve our required objectives.”

While he offered advice to leaders, Seepersad also called on individuals to “shoulder some responsibilities.”

“We need to take charge of our circumstances and understand that each of us has to control our path and fashion our individual destiny.

“With bold confidence, we must acknowledge that we catalyse meaningful change by following the law, adhering to due process, and by focusing on the contributions which we are poised and able to make.”