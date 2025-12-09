Hosein calls for premarital counselling amid rise in domestic violence

Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein, centre, with newly licensed marriage officers at a ceremony held at Stollmeyer’s Castle, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on December 8. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein has urged religious leaders to prioritise premarital counselling before couples tie the knot. He warns domestic violence remains a troubling trend even as the state moves to remove bureaucratic barriers to the issuance of marriage licences.

Hosein was speaking to more than 30 newly licensed, multi-faith marriage officers at a ceremony held at Stollmeyer’s Castle, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on December 8.

While love is the universal foundation of marriage across all religions, he said couples must also be properly prepared for its legal and social responsibilities.

“Every religion, no matter your belief or denomination, teaches one universal principle: love,” Hosein said. “God teaches us to love each other, whether you are Christian, Hindu or Muslim. But living in love is also a legal process, and that is where my ministry plays a critical role.”

Hosein said premarital counselling was especially important given the increasing prevalence of domestic violence. He reminded them they are vested with a sacred duty.

“It is an important and essential responsibility in the lives of people, both religious and non-religious, and it must be exercised with care and integrity,” he said.

He also criticised longstanding delays in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, which he said placed unnecessary burdens on individuals and religious organisations seeking marriage licences.

“I am absolutely fed up with the bureaucracy. For far too long, red tape has imposed significant burdens on citizens and religious bodies. This could not continue.”

Hosein said on assuming office in April he ordered a full review of outstanding applications for marriage officers.

“I asked for an audit. What I saw was unacceptable: one application after another sitting idle. I said this cannot happen. If people are ready and willing to serve, let us get it done.”

He blamed inter-agency conflict and outdated, paper-based systems for the delays, saying the ministry was operating in an archaic state in an age of technology.

“We are still carrying paper files from one office to another. I brought everyone around the table and said, ‘Get it done.’ That is why you are receiving your licences today.”

While Hosein believes the December 8 ceremony marked progress, he acknowledged many applications remain outstanding.

“This is just a handful. I still have boxes and boxes of files to go through, but we are getting it done,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for approving the use of Stollmeyer’s Castle for the event, describing the venue as symbolic.

“This is a fitting place where people can begin one of the most important journeys of their lives,” he said.

Hosein urged marriage officers to carry out their duties with integrity and a commitment to promoting love in society.

“I want to see a culture in TT that spreads love rather than hate. Uphold this sacred responsibility with honesty, dedication and care.”

Registrar General Karen Bridgewater commended Hosein for his “common-sense” approach to reforming the marriage licensing system, saying it has eliminated long-standing bottlenecks and improved efficiency.

She praised him for aligning responsibilities that were previously scattered across multiple departments and ministries.

“There was a clear disconnect between the application for a marriage officer’s licence, the issuance of that licence, and the overall management of marriages,” Bridgewater said.

She continued, “Through a practical, common-sense approach, these processes have now been brought under one remit, improving efficiency and accountability.”

Bridgewater also reminded marriage officers they play a critical role not only in solemnising marriages but also in strengthening the nation’s social fabric.

“Marriage is the foundation of family life, and family remains the core upon which our nation is built,” she said, adding officers now serve as partners of the state in the legal solemnisation and registration of marriages.

She reaffirmed the Office of the Registrar General's commitment to supporting marriage officers through training, guidance and oversight.

Congratulating the officers on assuming what she described as a “sacred role,” Bridgewater assured them of her office’s continued support.

“We look forward to a productive and beneficial partnership as we work together to uphold the integrity of marriage and the legal responsibilities that come with it,” she said.