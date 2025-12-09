Digital devices dilemma: Managing screen time during the holiday

In just a few weeks, “Santa” may deliver brand-new smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and other smart toys to excited children across the country. With extra free time during the holidays, increased screen use is almost guaranteed. But how much is too much – and what should parents really be looking out for?

Newsday sought the advice of consultant community paediatrician and child development specialist Dr Melissa Rooplal. She urged parents to be intentional, informed and balanced when it comes to digital devices. As she put it, “Let the season be a chance to model the healthy screen habits you want your children to learn.”

Rooplal received her medical degree from St George's University, Grenada and completed her membership from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, UK. She completed sub-specialty training in community child health in the UK in 2023. Currently, she is a consultant working at the Child Development Clinic at Arima General Hospital and at ABC Paediatrics.

How much screen-time is too much for children?

Rooplal explained that there isn’t a single number of minutes that automatically becomes “too much” for any child in any age group. “It is more important to look less at the exact amount of screen time and focus more on how it affects the child’s daily functioning and development” she said. “The moment screens begin to displace essential activities like sleep, play, movement, social interaction and family time, that’s when it becomes too much.” These may be early signs of dependence.

Global research shows that children’s screen use surged during covid19 and has remained significantly elevated ever since. According to Rooplal: “A large review of studies from around the world found that children’s daily screen use increased by about 84 minutes per day during covid, roughly just over a 50 per cent jump from pre-pandemic levels, and that elevated use has remained in the post pandemic era rather than returning to earlier baselines.”

And while traditional television is declining, Rooplal noted that children are consuming more short-form content (TikTok, YouTube Shorts), gaming and on-demand media – all of which are fast-paced and highly stimulating.

She pointed out that in early childhood, children learn best through direct, hands-on experiences – through movement, interactions and exploration. When screens take over, Rooplal stressed it can displace activities that support healthy brain development including language, social-emotional and physical development.

Learning and attention

She further explained that fast-paced, highly stimulating digital content can influence how a child’s attention system develops. Young brains are especially sensitive to the type of stimulation they receive and when much of it comes from rapid scene changes, bright colours, instant rewards and constant novelty, the brain begins to expect that same intensity. As a result, everyday activities such as listening to a story, playing with toys or completing school tasks may feel dull or difficult by comparison. Over time, this can weaken a child’s ability to sustain attention, wait their turn or manage frustration. It also affects executive functioning – skills such as planning and impulse control. Additionally, she emphasised that excessive screen-time reduces opportunities for hands-on play, conversation and problem-solving, which are essential for early learning.

Emotional regulation

According to Rooplal, when children routinely use screens to soothe boredom or distress, they miss key chances to practise self-regulation. This can lead to greater emotional reactivity and dependence on devices to manage feelings. Tantrums or anger when screen-time ends often signal that these skills are still developing.

Social development

She highlighted that social abilities – empathy, sharing, reading facial expressions and taking turns – are primarily learned through social interaction with others. Too much screen use reduces those opportunities. When devices replace family engagement or peer play, children may struggle with communication, cooperation and understanding emotions.

Physical health

Rooplal pointed out that more screen-time generally means less active play. This can affect motor development, coordination, strength and overall fitness and may also contribute to poor posture, reduced outdoor time, and inadequate sleep – especially when screens are used late in the evening. She cited a recent study showing that 12-year-olds who owned smartphones were more likely to experience depression, obesity and insufficient sleep.

Vision

She added that extended close-up use of screens can cause eye strain and discomfort and is associated with a higher risk of developing myopia (near-sightedness).

Rooplal warned that screen exposure – especially within an hour of bedtime – can disrupt children’s sleep because the blue light emitted suppresses melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep and shifting natural sleep rhythms. She added that stimulating content activates the brain when it should be winding down.

“Because evening screen usage delays bedtime routines and reduces overall sleep quality, children often get less deep, restorative sleep” Rooplal explained. “This matters because sleep is essential for memory consolidation, emotional regulation and healthy brain maturation. When sleep is shortened or fragmented, it affects learning, mood and behaviour the next day and over time.”

She recommended turning off screens at least an hour before bedtime to support healthier sleep patterns, emotional well-being and cognitive growth.

Limited learning benefits

Rooplal noted that passive screen-time – such as watching videos – offers limited learning benefits for younger children and often replaces essential activities like play, sleep and parent-child interaction. Interactive screen-time, including educational apps, can be more engaging, especially with adult involvement, but is “not automatically beneficial.” Video calls with family are a special exception because they provide real social interaction and language learning, even for infants.

She stressed that educational apps may still pose developmental challenges if introduced too early or used too much, as they can overstimulate children or replace hands-on learning. The most positive outcomes, according to Rooplal, occur when screen use is limited and shared with an adult – while play and social interaction remain far more important.

Questioned on what age she believes children should be introduced to screens and under what conditions, Rooplal said screens may be introduced after the age of 18 months and its introduction should be gradual and intentional. Content, she noted, should be slow-paced, high quality and educational and co-viewing with an adult is absolutely necessary. “Screens should never be used as a distraction or a babysitter. In short, screen time should be in small, supervised doses. Screens should be used as a tool rather than a substitute for play, language and social development.”

So what tech presents should parents consider?

Choose age appropriate, developmentally suitable technology and games. “It’s very important that parents look at the rating guides for games to ensure that their child is not exposed to content that is not age-appropriate” she advised.

Clear boundaries about usage should be set from the get-go (such as adult supervision with usage, time limits for usage)

She recommends balancing tech gifts with screen-free options such as: puzzles and board games, art supplies, books, outdoor play equipment, blocks or cause-and-effect toys.

Rooplal advised that when parents purchase devices, they should look for features that support safe and healthy use. Many gaming consoles allow adults to set play-time limits, restrict access to age-inappropriate content, and disable internet-based features.

She noted that most modern phones also offer built-in parental controls, allowing caregivers to manage screen time, schedule downtime, limit app access and set communication and privacy restrictions. For platforms like YouTube, she added that creating a separate child profile helps automatically filter content based on age.

But why do children get so attached to screens? The doctor explained that dopamine – the brain’s “feel-good” chemical – plays a major role. “Screens are designed to stimulate dopamine constantly,” she said. “Over time, the brain begins to crave this repeated stimulation, creating a habit loop. Young children are especially vulnerable because their ability to regulate impulses and delay gratification is still developing.”

To break this cycle, she reminded parents to set predictable boundaries and offer engaging real-world alternatives such as outdoor play, art,or shared family activities. Helping children practise boredom, waiting, and managing emotions without a device also strengthens healthier coping skills.

Her goal, she noted, is not to remove screens entirely but to reduce emotional dependence so that children find enjoyment beyond their devices.

Signs that indicate that a child may already be too dependent on screens

- Behavioural signs: include tantrums or anger when screens are removed, constant asking for a device, inability to self-occupy when boredom occurs, loss of interest in non-device activities like play with toys or outdoor activities.

- Social signs: include withdrawal from social interaction and preference for use of a device over interaction with others.

- Emotional signs: include irritability, mood swings or restlessness when screens are removed and use of screens for emotional regulation – like when a child needs to look at a device to calm down, to fall asleep or to eat.

Strategies to manage or limit screen-time during the holidays

- no screens before breakfast

- screens only after outdoor play, spending time with family or chores

- device-free meals

- family movie nights instead of all-day background television

- no screens in the hour before bed

Rooplal urged parents to “Focus on balance, stay engaged and remember that consistent habits often matter more than strict rules. The goal isn’t to eliminate technology, but to use it intentionally.”