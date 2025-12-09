Couple snatched from Monos Island home:US$2.5m ransom demand

Former powerboat racer Derek “Stones” Tardieu, 70, and his wife Clarabelle, who were kidnapped from their Monos Island home in a screen grab from a ransom video shared on social media on December 8. -

FORMER powerboat racing standout Derek “Stones” Tardieu and his wife, Clarabelle, 47, remain missing after being kidnapped from their Monos Island home on December 6, prompting a widespread police investigation and anguished appeals for their safe return. Kidnappers have since demanded US$2.5 million for their release.

Reports say a distressing voice note was sent to a relative’s phone around 9.44 pm on December 6 from an unfamiliar number. In the recording, the 70-year-old Tardieu said, “They have meh and want US$2.5 million for meh release.”

Following the message, Tardieu’s son was contacted, and he rushed to the couple’s Blanchette Bay residence, where he found the home ransacked and both his father and stepmother gone. He tried calling Tardieu’s phone, but it went unanswered.

A video of the couple circulated on Facebook, showing Tardieu in a pink T-shirt and his wife in a multi-coloured shirt, with guns pointed at their heads while another man held a grenade. None of the captors’ faces are visible in the video. Tardieu is heard pleading emotionally: “Robert, please, my life… oh God, oh God.”

Robert Tardieu is Derek’s brother.

Reports say the kidnappers later made direct contact with relatives with the ransom demands.

Tardieu, a once-prominent figure in local powerboat racing, is gravely ill, suffering from serious heart issues and a brain tumour that require constant medication, heightening fears for his wellbeing.

His nephew, former TT Powerboat Association president Jonathan Tardieu, told Newsday the ordeal had devastated the family and the wider racing fraternity.

“His whole life he’s been on Monos, more than 20 years. Everybody wants him back safe,” he said.

Jonathan described the incident as happening “out of the blue, and it caught everybody off guard.” He said Tardieu's age and medical complications made the situation even more alarming.

A close family friend, speaking to Newsday on condition of anonymity, expressed deep sorrow over the recent kidnapping.

“I used to dive with him in the past. They have property down the island. We used to rent from them. They’ve lived there their whole lives, born and raised on the islands. Boy, that’s so sad, eh? That man is one nice fella,” the friend said.

He added, “This is a hard story. I’m just hoping and praying they find him. He has medication to take. He had surgery a little while ago, and now he’s missing… That really upsets me. I woke up this morning to hear this.”

The friend emphasised he has known Tardieu for a long time. “That man works real hard. He does all kinds of things and works hard for whatever he has. And these people… it’s a hard story. I’m only hoping and praying they find him. I woke up this morning to hear this sh-...”

Newsday visited the powerboat yard in Chaguaramas, where the couple allegedly stored their boat. Unfortunately, media access was denied, and people moving in and out of the yard remained tight-lipped, declining to speak.

Newsday also contacted MP for the area Hans Des Vignes for comment. He declined, saying the matter is one for the police.

Asked about possible increases in crime or suspicious activity in the area, Des Vignes reiterated, “It is a matter for the police.” Pressed on whether constituents had recently reported any concerns about criminal activity, he said, “No comments.”

Opposition Chief Whip and former national security minister Marvin Gonzales described the kidnapping as “a very troubling matter” in a brief interview with Newsday.

“I think the government should explain, particularly the Minister of Defence and Homeland Security, what, if any, collaboration they have engaged in with the government of Venezuela,” Gonzales said.

He stressed the importance of working with Venezuelan authorities to share critical information that could help track down the individuals responsible. “Venezuela is our closest neighbour. We have to collaborate with our neighbours and allies,” he added.

Asked about the possibility of the recently installed US military radar in Tobago assisting with the case, Gonzales declined to comment.

“Those are some questions I’ll be asking in Parliament,” he said, emphasising the most important factor is ensuring the safety of the Tardieus.

Newsday reached out to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar via WhatsApp for comments on the kidnapping and the potential role of the radar.

Attempts to contact Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander were also made, but no response had been received by press time.

In a November 28 WhatsApp message to Newsday, Persad-Bissessar said she had requested assistance from the US Embassy to supply a radar system, stressing the radar is solely for monitoring and securing Trinidad and Tobago’s territory.

“This is a sensitive national security issue which provides for the protection of the public,” she stated.

Newsday also sought comment from Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro amid the current state of emergency (SoE), asking if his office had liaised with external parties, specifically Venezuelan authorities, on intelligence-sharing that could assist in the case.

Questions about alerts or advisories issued to ports, coastal patrols, or border security units, and whether the SoE provided any operational advantages to investigators, were also posed. Up until press time, no response had been received.

Guevarro, in a WhatsApp response to CNC3 News on December 8, said the kidnapping is a top priority case.

He said, “Tardieu’s kidnapping is being treated with the highest priority. Kidnapping for ransom will be met with decisive action and police remain fully committed to protecting citizens and brining perpetrators to justice.”

He said several specialised units are engaged in the investigation and urged the public to assist.