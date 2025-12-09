Citizens Against Noise Pollution: Fireworks Regulation Bill needs strengthening

A fireworks display. - File photo

THE GROUP Citizens Against Noise Pollution of Trinidad and Tobago (CANPTT) is welcoming the Fireworks Regulation Bill that is currently before Parliament.

Debate on the bill, to regulate the use of fireworks with a permit system, and to make breaches of the law a ticketable offence began on December 9.

The bill also provides exceptions for use of fireworks without a permit, and the restrictions of the use of fireworks.

Under this legislation, people do not need to obtain a permit for the discharge of fireworks on public holidays between 8 and 9 pm on the same day or on December 31 (Old Year’s Night) between 11.30 pm to 12.30 am on January 1 (New Year’s Day).

The bill states no one can discharge any fireworks without a valid permit issued by the commissioner of police (CoP).

People cannot discharge fireworks within a half mile radius of registered animal shelters, zoos, farms where animals are reared, forest reserves national parks, public or private hospitals or airports.

In a news release on December 9, CANPTT said, “For the first time the issue of explosive pyrotechnics is being addressed as a matter of public health and national responsibility and this is a significant development.”

It said, “Trinidad and Tobago is now standing at the beginning of national change. This Bill represents progress however progress must be completed. A protective law is only effective when it reaches the bedroom the living space and the most vulnerable members of society.

CANPTT urged Parliament to amend reinforce and fully execute the legislation so that it protects citizens not only in text but in lived reality.

The Bill, the group said, must be strengthened in three core areas:

●Residential protection must be written clearly into law.

●Enforcement systems must be public and operational before activation.

●Penalties must be immediate and strong enough to deter violations.